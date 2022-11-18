Read full article on original website
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Made a Quiet Taiwan Strait Transit Before U.S.-China Summit
The destroyer USS Benfold made a quiet transit through the Taiwan Strait on November 5, nine days ahead of a high-profile meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The previously-undisclosed mission was announced by a spokesman for Pacific Fleet on Friday. Neither the U.S. nor the...
Beijing sees record Covid cases as China outbreak spirals
China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants and forced employees to work from home. New cases in Beijing have also jumped in recent days, more than doubling from 621 on Sunday to Tuesday's 1,438 -- a pandemic record for the city.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Is at the Core of China's Core Interests - Chinese Defence Minister
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday told his U.S. counterpart that Taiwan is at the core of China's core interests and was a "red-line" that must not be crossed. "The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere,"...
americanmilitarynews.com
Elderly suicide rates mar Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s ‘victory’ over rural poverty
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In the summer of 2022, a Chinese video blogger had a viral hit with what he intended as an inspirational tale of his great uncle, a resourceful elderly relative who made a living as a carpenter, and was still working well into his eighties.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Russia Banned From Munich Security Conference, Won't Be Given 'Platform'
"We will not give them a platform for their propaganda," said Christoph Heusgen, conference chairman.
Ukraine's China Problem
In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with Washington's oldest ally in Asia and one that is central to U.S. efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan.
The Jewish Press
4 Killed in Reported Israeli Attack on Iranian Targets in Syria
Four Syrian soldiers were killed and at least one other was injured early Saturday in missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria’s coastal areas. The strike came from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, according to local sources. Among the dead was a high-ranking Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer...
US is increasing pace of hypersonic weapons development to chase China and Russia, senior admiral says
China and Russia are driving the US to develop hypersonic weapons faster as the Pentagon seeks to increase the pace of testing and research and avoid falling behind, a senior Navy admiral responsible for US efforts said.
Putin Gets Rare Praise for His War With the West
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized NATO's actions, but one war expert believes the meeting to be an effort at bravado.
The Jewish Press
Military Intelligence Chief Haliva: Iran May Attack Qatar Soccer Games
Major general Aharon Haliva who commands the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate said in a lecture at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv that the protests in Iran have become civilian riots, causing high levels of anxiety in the regime which is concerned about its future. Haliva...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Plans to Produce Flour From Russian Wheat in Turkey -Haberturk
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin to produce flour in Turkey from Russian wheat and send it for free to the least developed countries in order to ease a global food crisis, broadcaster Haberturk reported. Last week, a deal was extended...
americanmilitarynews.com
Russian jets buzz NATO warships in Baltic Sea
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said a pair of Russian fighter jets flew within only a few hundred feet of a group of NATO warships in the Baltic Sea on Thursday as the allied ships were in the middle of air defense training. The close Russian military overflight could have resulted in a misunderstanding or miscalculation that could turn into a broader conflict between NATO and Russia.
The Jewish Press
The Russian-Turkish Bond to Harm the West
If they had met as presidents of other countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would probably have hated each other. Historically, Turkish Islamists have hated both Tsarist and Soviet Russia. Similarly, Russians have never been fond of the Turks. Today, however, Erdogan, with a foot in NATO, is exhibiting a pro-Russian tilt never seen before. What is the secret of this ostensible marriage?
marketplace.org
A tool for creating an “unbreakable” internet under oppressive, censoring regimes
It may be called the World Wide Web, but in some parts of the world, big chunks of the web are blocked or censored. One nonprofit designed an app to get around that censorship called Lantern. The organization says its user base in Iran has grown about 400% since the start of protests there two months ago and that as much as 13% of Iranian internet capacity is running through the app.
US News and World Report
Russia's 'General Armageddon' Under Pressure to Deliver on Battlefield After Retreat
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow's forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favour of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it. Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed "General...
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris would underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.After attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will fly to Manila Sunday night to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. the next day for talks aimed at reinforcing Washington’s oldest treaty alliance in Asia and strengthening economic ties, a senior U.S. administration official said in an online briefing ahead of the visit.On Tuesday she'll fly...
