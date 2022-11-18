Read full article on original website
Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
We Want Answers After Just Cooking And More In Harker Heights, Texas Caught Fire
(Harker Heights, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure how the fire started at Just Cooking And More in Harker Heights, but what I can say is that my prayers definitely go out to the owner and every one of his staff members. JUST COOKING AND MORE IS NOT JUST...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Charged After Stray Bullet Strikes Woman
(Killeen, Texas) - I'm sad to report that a Fort Hood soldier was recently arrested and charged after police say he mishandled a firearm and injured an innocent bystander. Khadeeja Umana with KXXV-TV recently reported that 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was charged with deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person after being arrested over the past weekend.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
Ha! Killeen, Texas Judge Announces Warrant Forgiveness in Hilarious Video
Here's some good news to warm up to this season. The Municipal Court in Killeen, Texas is offering warrant forgiveness throughout December. The bonus is the video Judge Kris Krishna put out announcing this early Christmas gift. Lol! Stay with me here. 'Tis The Season To Forgive Warrants. So, beginning...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
KWTX
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
KWTX
Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness beginning Dec. 1, 2022 until the end of the year. “Citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and all warrant fees will be waived,” the court said in a news release.
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
Fugitive wanted in murder of missing Waco woman captured in Hamilton
A fugitive wanted in the murder of a missing Waco woman was captured at a residence in Hamilton on Monday.
KWTX
Young man sentenced to 15 years in prison in killing of Belton teen
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Timothy Joseph Grouss, 18, on Nov. 21, 2022, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the murder of Belton teenager Fernando Martinez in August 2020. Grouss was 16 years old at the time Martinez, 16, was fatally shot near the Lions...
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
fox44news.com
Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen. Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover...
KWTX
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
APD search warrant: Missing 34-year-old presumed dead after search of apartment
Missing person Justin Haden, 34, is presumed dead after a search of his apartment. Another man is believed to have tampered with his corpse.
Police looking for woman they say stole from south Austin Walmart, attacked employee
It happened at the Walmart located at 710 E. Ben White Blvd. on Oct. 20 at 5:21 p.m. Surveillance cameras captured footage of her exiting the store.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Austin’s Thanksgiving forecast: Timing of rain
A strong storm will bring significant rain to parts of Central Texas Thanksgiving Day into Friday.
