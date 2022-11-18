ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Woman hospitalized after stabbing at Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One person has been arrested after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall. Officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening where they found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The suspect was also detained and transported...
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Charged After Stray Bullet Strikes Woman

(Killeen, Texas) - I'm sad to report that a Fort Hood soldier was recently arrested and charged after police say he mishandled a firearm and injured an innocent bystander. Khadeeja Umana with KXXV-TV recently reported that 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was charged with deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person after being arrested over the past weekend.
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Woman wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman overnight. It happened in the 400 block of N. 6th St. at 12:30 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and located a woman suffering from a gunshot...
Municipal court in Killeen offering warrant forgiveness all of December

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness beginning Dec. 1, 2022 until the end of the year. “Citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and all warrant fees will be waived,” the court said in a news release.
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
Donations needed for Killeen Animal Services

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Animal Services division needs your help to keep our furry friends warm. The animals inside the facility are in desperate need of new or slightly-used blankets and towels. These items ensure dogs and cats are kept warm and dry during the colder months of the year.
Driver collides with Killeen police patrol unit

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a Kia was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, and two Killeen Police Department officers sustained minor injuries, after a vehicle collision. The wreck happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov.19. Two police officers were riding in the patrol...
