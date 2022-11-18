Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue

Read full article on original website
Biden Administration Extending Pause in Student Loan Payments
The Biden administration is extending the COVID-era pause in student loan debt payment requirements amid legal uncertainty around the president’s loan forgiveness plan. According to a White House official, the pause will extend to either (1) 60 days after June 30 or (2) 60 days after the Supreme Court determines the legality of the forgiveness plan, whichever comes sooner, NBC News reported.
Supreme Court Clears Way for Trump Tax Records to Be Sent to Congress by IRS
The Supreme Court rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from obtaining his income tax returns from the IRS. The ruling comes more than three months after a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington ruled that the Ways and Means Committee had the right to obtain Trump's tax returns.
Don't Worry If You Didn't Get Your Student Debt Forgiveness Approval Yet—‘More Are Coming,' Education Secretary Says
Over the weekend, federal student loan borrowers who applied for President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness began receiving updates on their applications. Letters sent to borrowers via email let them know their forgiveness application had been approved and their servicer has also been notified. The letters state that borrowers have no...
South Carolina Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal by Former Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows to Block Grand Jury Subpoena
South Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony. The Fulton County grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans
ESG investing — also known as sustainable, impact or socially conscious investing — has broadly become more popular. The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider climate change and other so-called environment, social and governance factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.
An appeals court sounded skeptical of Donald Trump's arguments in the Mar-a-Lago records dispute
A George W. Bush appointee sympathized with the Justice Department's arguments and said Trump "intermingled" classified documents with personal items.
Arkansas senator files bill to amend definition of ‘dependent’ on college scholarships
ARKANSAS, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bill SB 3 is just one of numerous bills that have been filed for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. This bill was filed by Higher Education Subcommittee chair, Sen. Jane English, on November 21, 2022, after multiple people reached out to her with concerns. The bill is looking to expand the […]
‘The Stakes Are High.' Why There's a Push for Congress to Renew the Expanded Child Tax Credit This Year
The child tax credit of 2021, which was more generous and available to more families, has expired. Now, an estimated 19 million children receive less than the full tax credit credit or no credit at all. There's a push for Congress to renew a more generous child tax credit as...
For Retirement-System Changes Proposed in Congress Via ‘Secure 2.0,' December Is Do-Or-Die Time
Secure 2.0, as it's called, is intended to build on the changes to the U.S. retirement system that were ushered in by the 2019 Secure Act. If no action is taken before Congress adjourns in mid- to late December, the legislative process would need to start over in the next Congress.
‘50-Plus Voters Were the Deciders.' How Seniors Influenced Key Congressional Districts in the Midterm Elections
Some older voters in key congressional districts switched allegiances from Republican to Democrat in the runup to the election, a recent AARP survey finds. The campaigns hold a lesson for Republicans to be more careful with their messaging around Social Security and Medicare. "Stop looking like you're going to jump...
ACLU of Texas Files Complaints Against Keller, Frisco ISDs for New Policies
The ACLU of Texas has filed federal civil rights complaints against two North Texas school districts because of new policies approved last week that are aimed at transgender students. The ACLU, along with multiple other advocacy organizations, wants to see investigations into Keller ISD for its new policy that bans...
