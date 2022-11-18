Last week, Alexandria’s City Council voted to permanently expand the King Street pedestrian zone to encompass the waterfront block. The change is the latest in a push for a more pedestrian-friendly King Street that started in 2019. Now, both the unit block (the one closest to the water) and the 100 block are closed to vehicle traffic except in emergencies, with the streetscape converted into a place for pedestrians to walk and local businesses to expand onto the sidewalks.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO