vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
vincennespbs.org
City Supports Chamber E-Gift Cards
The Vincennes City Council has come on board with a holiday gift card idea. Earlier this month, Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Neal presented the idea which comes from a similar concept happening in Warrick County. The idea is for holiday shoppers to purchase a buy one get...
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
EVSC proposes new calendar with major change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is a step closer to approving next year’s school calendar. EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg proposed the new calendar with one big change: Students would have a full week off for Fall Break. If approved, the school would utilize a “soft start” approach. The first half of […]
vincennespbs.org
Celebrating Native Americans Part 2
The group Wabash Valley Progressives is highlighting Native American Heritage Month. The non profit group in Vincennes has an aim to help make positive changes in several areas including arts and culture, environment and conservation and social equality. Their social media pages have been posting information on Native American culture,...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
WTHI
New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor
ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
14news.com
Body found in creek in Spencer County, authorities say
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a body was found in a creek. They say that happened near Eureka. At this time, police can not confirm when the body was found or who discovered it. Officials with the Indiana State...
vincennespbs.org
Take a chance on Fabba at the Red Skelton Theater
A tribute group to one of the world’s most iconic music groups is coming to Vincennes. They are dubbed America’s most renowned, authentic tribute to the 1970s act from Sweden, Abba. The tribute band calls themselves Fabba. They are bringing their “Abba-Solutely Christmas Show” to the Red Skelton...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
Farmersburg home destroyed by fire
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in Farmersburg this afternoon. Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of West Cyrus Street. Residents were in the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury. The Thunderbird Fire Department is investigating the fire. The home […]
vincennespbs.org
Pantheon announces 2022 Innovation Challenge
Knox County high schoolers have an opportunity to tackle a major problem in the county. The Pantheon Business Incubator is holding the Innovation Challenge. It’s for students in 9th through 12th grades in the county. Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says Knox County is consistently losing its young people after...
