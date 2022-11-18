Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
City Supports Chamber E-Gift Cards
The Vincennes City Council has come on board with a holiday gift card idea. Earlier this month, Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Neal presented the idea which comes from a similar concept happening in Warrick County. The idea is for holiday shoppers to purchase a buy one get...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Farmers Market receives check from Duke Energy
One Vincennes organization received a helping hand. The Duke Energy Foundation presented a check to the Vincennes Historic Farmer’s Market. It’s worth around 5,000 dollars. The Farmer’s Market is closed for the season but will be back again next year. When it returns, there will be some...
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
vincennespbs.org
Grads of local Tech College can go far, fast
Opportunities are plentiful for those in Vincennes University’s College of Technology. Those interested in designing, building and repairing can take advantage of a wide range of programs including manufacturing, transportation. aviation, electronics and more. Dean of the College on the Vincennes campus Ty Freed says for every graduate of...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
TDI Brands expanding in Jasper
Tierra-Derco International, LLC, dba TDI Brands, announced the expansion of its distribution warehouse in Jasper, Indiana. TDI Brands operate their brands (Tierra Garden, TDI Carts & Liners and Stone Age Creations) from locations in Jasper as well as New London, Ohio. With the warehouse space expansion in Jasper, all existing Stone Age Creations inventory in New London will be transferred to the Jasper warehouse. The 70,000-square-foot warehouse will now house all TDI Brands products allowing for consolidated and more efficient fulfillment.
Vincennes officials provide update on skateboard renovations
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vincennes officials are preparing to take the next steps on renovations to the Lester Square Skate Park following a public meeting last Thursday. The meeting focused on getting community input from skaters on proposed designs for the new-look park. Councilmember Brian Grove said about 20 skaters voiced their opinions, hoping to add […]
Indiana Native Created One of Thanksgiving’s Most Popular Foods
Here's a little Thanksgiving fun fact for you...an Evansville, Indiana native is responsible for one of the most popular Thanksgiving foods we all enjoy each year. Every Thanksgiving, the family gathers around a table full of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and so on. One of the most common foods that we consume on Thanksgiving is stuffing. Now, some folks like to go the homemade route when it comes to stuffing, but many prefer to go the easier and less time-consuming way by buying a box of stuffing from the store. Perhaps you didn't know that we have an Evansville, Indiana native to thank for that box of stuffing that we enjoy on Thanksgiving.
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
vincennespbs.org
Pantheon announces 2022 Innovation Challenge
Knox County high schoolers have an opportunity to tackle a major problem in the county. The Pantheon Business Incubator is holding the Innovation Challenge. It’s for students in 9th through 12th grades in the county. Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says Knox County is consistently losing its young people after...
WTHI
700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
vincennespbs.org
Celebrating Native Americans Part 2
The group Wabash Valley Progressives is highlighting Native American Heritage Month. The non profit group in Vincennes has an aim to help make positive changes in several areas including arts and culture, environment and conservation and social equality. Their social media pages have been posting information on Native American culture,...
WTHI
Vincennes residents excited for skate park makeover
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered at Vincennes City Hall on Thursday night for a public design meeting. Skates and other citizens discussed design plans for the Lester Square Skate Park. Brice Detty has been hanging out at the current skate park for several years now. "I've seen some of...
vincennespbs.org
Take a chance on Fabba at the Red Skelton Theater
A tribute group to one of the world’s most iconic music groups is coming to Vincennes. They are dubbed America’s most renowned, authentic tribute to the 1970s act from Sweden, Abba. The tribute band calls themselves Fabba. They are bringing their “Abba-Solutely Christmas Show” to the Red Skelton...
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
