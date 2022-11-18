ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

City Supports Chamber E-Gift Cards

The Vincennes City Council has come on board with a holiday gift card idea. Earlier this month, Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Neal presented the idea which comes from a similar concept happening in Warrick County. The idea is for holiday shoppers to purchase a buy one get...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal

A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations

Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Catholic Charities hosts annual turkey giveaway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of cars lined the streets surrounding Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday to get free items for Thanksgiving dinner. Assistant agency director for Catholic Charities Jennifer Tames said it was essential to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. “We recognize that there are so many families and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
vincennespbs.org

Celebrating Native Americans Part 2

The group Wabash Valley Progressives is highlighting Native American Heritage Month. The non profit group in Vincennes has an aim to help make positive changes in several areas including arts and culture, environment and conservation and social equality. Their social media pages have been posting information on Native American culture,...
VINCENNES, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County Humane Society offering pet adoption assistance over the holidays

Dubois County Humane Society joins 275-plus shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes officials provide update on skateboard renovations

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vincennes officials are preparing to take the next steps on renovations to the Lester Square Skate Park following a public meeting last Thursday. The meeting focused on getting community input from skaters on proposed designs for the new-look park. Councilmember Brian Grove said about 20 skaters voiced their opinions, hoping to add […]
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project

Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Feel thankful and foster a dog this ‘Friendsgiving’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick Humane Society is encouraging animal lovers to set an extra place at the Thanksgiving table for one of their rescue dogs this year. Here’s how to become a host family for WHS “Friendsgiving”: Fill Out an Adoption Application on their website, and in the Name put FRIENDSGIVING The shelter […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Pantheon announces 2022 Innovation Challenge

Knox County high schoolers have an opportunity to tackle a major problem in the county. The Pantheon Business Incubator is holding the Innovation Challenge. It’s for students in 9th through 12th grades in the county. Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says Knox County is consistently losing its young people after...
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

Local families adopt children on National Adoption Day

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several families were made whole on Friday. Circuit Court Judge Sarah Mullican approved adoption for over a dozen families. Dawn Arnold and her husband, Tim, were just one out of the many families that adopted. The Arnolds just officially adopted little Wesley into their growing family.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)

The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
JASPER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy