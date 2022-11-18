Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
City Supports Chamber E-Gift Cards
The Vincennes City Council has come on board with a holiday gift card idea. Earlier this month, Knox County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Neal presented the idea which comes from a similar concept happening in Warrick County. The idea is for holiday shoppers to purchase a buy one get...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
WTHI
700 Thanksgiving turkeys given away to local families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many families are struggling with high Thanksgiving food prices this year. Now, several local organizations are coming together to help hundreds have a Thanksgiving meal to remember this year. On Saturday, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank hosted its biggest Bread and Produce Market of the...
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
Catholic Charities hosts annual turkey giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of cars lined the streets surrounding Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday to get free items for Thanksgiving dinner. Assistant agency director for Catholic Charities Jennifer Tames said it was essential to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. “We recognize that there are so many families and […]
WTHI
One local church is making sure families have a Thanksgiving to remember this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Thanksgiving food costs up this year, one local community is stepping up to help the less fortunate. It's all to make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church hosted its annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway on...
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
vincennespbs.org
Celebrating Native Americans Part 2
The group Wabash Valley Progressives is highlighting Native American Heritage Month. The non profit group in Vincennes has an aim to help make positive changes in several areas including arts and culture, environment and conservation and social equality. Their social media pages have been posting information on Native American culture,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Humane Society offering pet adoption assistance over the holidays
Dubois County Humane Society joins 275-plus shelters participating in the “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing hope to the nation’s shelter pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11.
Vincennes officials provide update on skateboard renovations
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vincennes officials are preparing to take the next steps on renovations to the Lester Square Skate Park following a public meeting last Thursday. The meeting focused on getting community input from skaters on proposed designs for the new-look park. Councilmember Brian Grove said about 20 skaters voiced their opinions, hoping to add […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders learn from utility issues on Main St. Project
Vincennes leaders say the challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street Project will inform the next project on their agenda. First City News spoke with city engineer John Sprague. He says one of the biggest challenges they’ve faced during the Main Street project was utility issues. Sprague says...
Feel thankful and foster a dog this ‘Friendsgiving’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick Humane Society is encouraging animal lovers to set an extra place at the Thanksgiving table for one of their rescue dogs this year. Here’s how to become a host family for WHS “Friendsgiving”: Fill Out an Adoption Application on their website, and in the Name put FRIENDSGIVING The shelter […]
WTHI
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
vincennespbs.org
Pantheon announces 2022 Innovation Challenge
Knox County high schoolers have an opportunity to tackle a major problem in the county. The Pantheon Business Incubator is holding the Innovation Challenge. It’s for students in 9th through 12th grades in the county. Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says Knox County is consistently losing its young people after...
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
WTHI
Local families adopt children on National Adoption Day
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several families were made whole on Friday. Circuit Court Judge Sarah Mullican approved adoption for over a dozen families. Dawn Arnold and her husband, Tim, were just one out of the many families that adopted. The Arnolds just officially adopted little Wesley into their growing family.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper church announces name change, leaves national conference (updated)
The leadership of Shiloh United Methodist Church announced a name change for the church community. The church will now be known as Shiloh Church of Jasper. The name change comes with the church congregation’s decision to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church. According to Pastor Dan Sinkhorn, the decision came “after several years of deep dissatisfaction with the United Methodist Church’s leadership.”
