Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 fun venues to watch the World Cup in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Penguins vs. Blackhawks, Game 19: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It’s a pretty modest objective for the Pittsburgh Penguins, really. With the first quarter of the NHL season nearly complete, the Penguins (8-7-3) will record their first three-game winning streak of 2022-23 if they can defeat Chicago when they meet the Blackhawks tonight at 7:08 at the United Center,
Yardbarker
Sabres claim Tyson Jost off waivers from Wild
The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, according to multiple reports. Jost, 24, registered zero goals and three assists in 12 games with the Wild to begin the 2022-23 regular season. He’s in the final year of his existing contract (that carries a $2 million cap hit) and is eligible to become a restricted free agent next July.
Yardbarker
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
NBC Sports
Relocation of Browns-Bills brings out the nutty conspiracy theories
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end a two-game losing streak by moving the game to a dome, where Bills quarterback Josh Allen will operate the offense far more effectively.
Yardbarker
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks preview, odds: Canucks rounding into form
Coming off what coach Bruce Boudreau called his team's best game of the season, the Vancouver Canucks will put a two-game winning streak on the line when they host the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Vancouver, which started the season without a win in its first seven games...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kings top Pistons for sixth straight win
SACRAMENTO -- The Kings have won six straight games. Sacramento has played 1,416 contests since the last time the franchise won six straight contests, dating back to a victory over 20-year-old LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 20, 2005. But yes, the Kings have lit the victory beam...
Watch: Penguins mock Evgeni Malkin to celebrate his 1000th career NHL game
Sunday's Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks contest marked career NHL game No. 1,000 for future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, the Penguins showed pregame how much they adore Malkin by innocently mocking his warmup routine to a tee ahead of his significant milestone.
Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored...
NBC Sports
Kings riding historic offense in electric six-game win streak
SACRAMENTO -- The Kings' victory beam might as well stay lit around the clock. Sacramento defeated the Detroit Pistons 137-129 on Sunday night to keep its winning streak alive at six games and counting. It’s the franchise’s first six-game winning streak since January 2005, and the team’s first 4-0 homestand since 2009.
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avs beat Capitals
Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon. "Highly competitive guys that want to be difference-makers at all times, and...
NBC Sports
Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio
One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
NHL
Islanders Have Hockey Legacy in Fort Worth
Fort Worth Texans won the organization's first championship with Central Hockey League title in 1978. Longhorns and Long Island don't really have too much in common, but deep in the heart of Texas, the New York Islanders have a hockey legacy. From 1974 to 1979, the Fort Worth Texans were...
NBC Sports
Kings won't see Morant, Cunningham, Bey in upcoming games
Two of the NBA's brightest young star guards will miss their matchups with the Kings this week. The Detroit Pistons have ruled out 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham for Sunday's game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center due to a shin injury. The Athletic's Sham Charania...
NBC Sports
Watch: Ex-Celtic nearly injured in Pacers postgame celebration fail
Aaron Nesmith's third NBA season is off to an eventful start, to say the least. The Celtics' 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is getting more playing time with the Pacers after Boston traded him to Indiana this summer as part of the Malcolm Brogdon deal. Nesmith delivered...
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports
Celtics face interesting lineup decision amid Brogdon's return
The Boston Celtics will be without their starting point guard for a second straight game. But backcourt reinforcements are on the way. Marcus Smart has been ruled out of Friday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right ankle inflammation, while Malcolm Brogdon is available after missing the previous four games with hamstring tightness, the Celtics announced.
NBC Sports
Kings win six straight for first time since 2004-05 season
The Kings are exorcising a lot of demons this season, and with their thrilling 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento accomplished a feat the franchise hadn't done in 18 years. With the comeback victory, the Kings now have won six games in a...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: O’Neal tips in game-winner, now Nets get Irving back
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) O’Neal tips in game-winner,...
NBC Sports
With injury concerns rising, Sixers scrap for win and pray for the best
Joel Embiid made no attempts to sugarcoat Tyrese Maxey’s early exit Friday night. “It sucks,” Embiid said after the Sixers improved to 8-7 with a 110-102 win at Wells Fargo Center over the Bucks. “What more is there to say? That’s three guys, between him, James (Harden), Tobias (Harris). Those are big pieces of our team, so it does suck. I’m just going to pray and hope that nothing is wrong from more imaging tomorrow.”
NBC Sports
Bills’ plane has landed in Detroit
The Bills have made it to Detroit. Amid a historic snowstorm in Buffalo, Sunday’s Browns-Bills game was moved to Ford Field, home of the Lions. But finding a new venue for the game wasn’t the end of the concerns, as the snow situation in Buffalo is so severe that there were questions about whether the Bills would be able to get out of Buffalo.
Comments / 0