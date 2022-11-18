Read full article on original website
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals, Deals
Thanksgiving is all about gratitude -- and food. A handful off eateries from Chicago's culinary scene are ringing in the holiday with plateful of festive offerings. Those looking to feast on a Thanksgiving meal can opt to do so in and around the city by dining in or grabbing food to go.
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Ron Corbin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps on Friday— sort of. The 26-year-old son of a CTA train operator attended a job fair on the Far South Side where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics. "CTA treated my dad pretty well, I...
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Holiday Events Not To Miss In One Of Chicago’s Most Idyllic Suburbs
Lake Forest, Illinois, sits on the shores of Lake Michigan, 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. This idyllic community of 20,000 is typically tranquil and reserved, but when the holiday season rolls around, everything shifts into high gear. 1. Lake Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festivities kick off in earnest...
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead, firefighter injured in fire at Logan Square home
CHICAGO - A man died and a firefighter was injured in a blaze at a residence in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 5:46 a.m. in the rear of a 2.5-story building at 1813 N. Sawyer Ave. Hoarding conditions hampered firefighters' search of the...
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
fox32chicago.com
Postal worker caught on camera using proceeds of mail stolen from suburban post office
CICERO, Ill. - Police in Cicero are issuing a community alert after a number of checks were stolen in the mail. It is believed that the mail was stolen from within the Cicero branch of the post office. A postal worker has been caught on camera using the proceeds of...
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages. Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks. They are now calling for more police patrols. According to a new survey by the Chamberlain...
NBC Chicago
