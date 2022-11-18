ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com

Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals, Deals

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude -- and food. A handful off eateries from Chicago's culinary scene are ringing in the holiday with plateful of festive offerings. Those looking to feast on a Thanksgiving meal can opt to do so in and around the city by dining in or grabbing food to go.
NBC Chicago

At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead, firefighter injured in fire at Logan Square home

CHICAGO - A man died and a firefighter was injured in a blaze at a residence in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 5:46 a.m. in the rear of a 2.5-story building at 1813 N. Sawyer Ave. Hoarding conditions hampered firefighters' search of the...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

