NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Colombia women take huge step at IIHF Development Cup
Win inaugural tournament title, reputation on global stage growing. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Colombia women's national team, which won the first IIHF Women's Development Cup in Kuwait City.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
BLOG: Oilers hit the ice at Chelsea Piers for Tuesday's practice
NEW YORK, NY - The Edmonton Oilers took to the ice on Tuesday afternoon for practice at the Sky Rink located along the water at Chelsea Piers in Midtown Manhattan. The local community rink's stands were flocked with fans who enjoyed taking in practice for the Blue & Orange, who continue their three-game road trip on Wednesday against the New York Islanders on Long Island at UBS Arena.
NHL
Sabres end eight-game losing streak, cruise past Canadiens
MONTREAL -- The Buffalo Sabres ended an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists, and Tage Thompson had a goal and three assists for the Sabres (8-11-0), who scored three times in the first 2:13 of the game. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Devils
Get minute-by-minute updates from Prudential Center where the Oilers will attempt to snap New Jersey's 12-game win streak. The Edmonton Oilers take on the red-hot New Jersey Devils, who've won 12 straight games, at the Prudential Center on Monday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet Oilers or listen...
NHL
Campbell ready to play for Oilers despite having nose broken on bench
NEW YORK -- Jack Campbell said he is available to play for the Edmonton Oilers despite sustaining a broken nose Monday. Campbell was on the bench as Stuart Skinner's backup during a 5-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils when he was hit in the face by a puck in the second period.
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, has appeared in six games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/21
Kings take three of a possible eight points on the road last week, head home for two of the three games this week. The Kings endured a four-game divisional road trip this past week, playing four games in six days. The trip accumulated 2,618 miles traveled across the four cities and two counties. On the week, the Kings went 1-2-1, picking up three of a possible eight points. With these four divisional games in the books, the Kings record against the Pacific Division now sits at 1-4-1.
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
