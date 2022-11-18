Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
NBC Miami
Shooting Suspects Flee After Bentley Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Funeral Home: FHP
Suspects believed to be involved in a shooting fled on foot after crashing a Bentley into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday, authorities said. Pembroke Pines Police responded to the crash at Boyd's Funeral Home at 6400 Hollywood Boulevard and found the SUV abandoned, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
NBC Miami
Video Shows 82-Year-Old Man Carjacked, Pushed to Ground in Lauderdale Lakes
Authorities are searching for a group of suspects who were caught on camera carjacking and pushing an 82-year-old man to the ground in broad daylight in Lauderdale Lakes. The incident happened back on Nov. 5 at the RaceTrac gas station at 3290 W. Oakland Park Boulevard. Surveillance video released by...
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
Police looking for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs early Saturday morning.
WSVN-TV
Family of 8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car asks for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash. The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward. “He’s such a beautiful child,...
NBC Miami
Shooting Investigated at Same North Miami Beach Location as Earlier Drive-by Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday in North Miami Beach that reportedly took place at the same location as a shooting that took place Monday morning. Officers arrived at the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place, surrounding the scene with police tape as police investigated around the area.
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
NBC Miami
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving North Miami Beach Officer in Custody: Police
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a North Miami Beach Police officer was taken into custody Monday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Northeast 7th Avenue and 167th Street. Footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding a black sedan at the scene.
NBC Miami
Authorities Searching for Missing Girl in Tamarac
Authorities were searching for an girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, reportedly went missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. No other information was immediately...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo
Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer Arrested on DUI Charges in Marked Police Car in Hollywood
A Miami-Dade Police officer was in his marked car when he was arrested on DUI charges in Hollywood, officials said. Leopold Louis, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges including DUI and DUI with property damage, Broward County jail records showed. Louis appeared in court Monday where a judge granted him...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
NBC Miami
Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Tamarac: BSO
Authorities have found a girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, had reportedly gone missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. Officials later said the girl...
Click10.com
2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
NBC Miami
$50K Reward as Pair Sought in Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Tamarac
Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in Tamarac last week and are offering a hefty reward. The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the postal worker...
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
NBC Miami
Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building
Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.
Comments / 2