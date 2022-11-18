The school administrators are cowards. They should have put their foot down IMMEDIATELY to ensure Dalaya felt that her feeling ha were validated. Those kids are a product of their home environment therefore the correction should come from home.
My heart goes out to Dalaya. The school is wrong and should be held accountable. No child should be bullied at school. Their solution is leave classes early to avoid being bothered or register in different courses.That is crazy!!!!!! No the principal suppose to handle the bullies. The principal need to have all the students meet in the gym and talk to all the students and tell them what bullying consist of and it will not be tolerated at this school and there will be consequences for their actions. The children who violate the rule will be expelled from school for 3 to 5 days. Maybe thier parents will teach them how to behave in school. It is so sad children have to Indore such behavior. Dalaya you beautiful .
Hey complexion is phenomenal and please continue to reach her that she's beautiful regardless what others think. They are the ones with the problem.
