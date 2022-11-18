Read full article on original website
Christmas Village and Pop-Up Shop in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston is hosting a Christmas Village and PopUp Shop at 1118 Noble Street on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm till 9pm; Saturday, December 3rd from 12pm till 6pm; Monday, December 5th from 6pm till 9pm; and during the Downtown Anniston Christmas Parade on Tuesday, December 6th from 5pm till 9pm.
Manna House to give away Thanksgiving ingredients to help local families
If you or someone you know is in need this holiday season, head to Manna House on Monday and Wednesday.
WAFF
Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location
Grand opening ceremony held at new Buc-ee's location
Santa, Alpacas & Friends in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, November 26th Blackberry Hill Alpacas Weddings & Events will host their annual Santa, Alpacas & Friends. This event runs from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Saturday November 19th
Patrick Jones, 43 of Piedmont, charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rodney Williams, 49 of Piedmont, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. James Bostic, 49 of Piedmont, arrested on a bench warrant...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville kicks off the holiday season with festive events
Huntsville is kicking off the holiday season with a handful of events to get people in the holiday spirit. Friday marked opening night of Skating in the Park in Downtown Huntsville. "It brings a lot of people out, it creates a lot of joy in the holiday season," said Danny Owen, the communications director for the Huntsville Museum of Art.
“A blessing in the community,” local church hands out free Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.
WAFF
Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville
Remembering Steve Guthrie: visitation, funeral held in Albertville
Wiggins Center Thanksgiving Dinner in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Join the city of Anniston at the Wiggins Community Center (2202 W 17th St, Anniston, AL 36201) on Thursday, November 24, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm for a free Thanksgiving Dinner with the community.
WAFF
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
weisradio.com
Mobile Home Fire in Cedar Bluff Saturday Morning
Cedar Bluff, Centre and Gaylesville firefighters were dispatched to several reports of a mobile home fire just before 8:00 on Saturday morning (November 19th). The fire was at a location on Alabama Avenue in Cedar Bluff – with that home already being fully engulfed in flames and other structures were also deemed to be in danger including an out building and a vehicle. Fortunately, it appears everyone did manage to exit the home safely.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County High cheerleading duo represent school at Disney World event
ORLANDO, Fla. – Cherokee County High School Cheer Coaches Amber May and Jamie Rowland are proud to announce that two cheerleaders represented the school at the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular on Nov. 19 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Breanna Pierce and Marissa Pope were selected as All-American...
Gas leak in Huntsville caused road closure for repairs
Parts of Patton Road have been closed off in order for repairs to be made on a gas main.
WAAY-TV
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in North Alabama
If you want to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, there are several options available to you. Some fast-food restaurants also will be open. But those openings/closings and hours are up to each franchise owner. So, check with your favorite one before you go. All these restaurants are scheduled to be...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
WAFF
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening. According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.
fox5atlanta.com
Intense early morning house fire in Haralson County kills two people
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a fire tore through a home in Haralson County early Monday morning, Sheriff Stacy Williams confirmed to FOX 5. Investigators are now trying to figure out how the blaze started. "It’s a tragedy, to say the least," Sheriff Williams said. "There...
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
WAFF
Gurley home destroyed in early morning fire
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a house fire in Gurley on Monday morning. According to firefighters, the homeowner awoke to flames around 4 a.m. and called 911 for help. Firefighters arrived at the J Payton Circle home to find it fully engulfed in flames.
