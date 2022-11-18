GOP Megadonor Mercer Family Has No Plans to Boost Trump's 2024 Campaign as Former President Loses More Allies

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS. Last week, Trump announced he would run again in 2024. It was the former president’s second loss at the Supreme Court in as many months, and third this year. In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of Trump’s Florida estate that turned up classified documents.
CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime
CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.
Appeals court panel skeptical of Trump's arguments about Mar-a-Lago documents
The three judges on the panel could stop the special master's review of the documents if they decide he should not have been appointed in the first place.
NBC Miami
Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans
ESG investing — also known as sustainable, impact or socially conscious investing — has broadly become more popular. The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider climate change and other so-called environment, social and governance factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.
NBC Miami
Gisele Fetterman, Wife of Pennsylvania Sen.-Elect John Fetterman, Blasts Right-Wing ‘Hate' of Her and Other ‘Strong Women'
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Sen.-elect John Fetterman, says right-wing attacks against her have escalated. Fetterman said her inbox was full of "threats and horrible things" since she entered the Capitol for spousal orientation. The threats represent an increasing trend in violent rhetoric toward members of Congress. The wife of U.S....
NBC Miami
Biden Administration Extending Pause in Student Loan Payments
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. "It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume...
NBC Miami
For Retirement-System Changes Proposed in Congress Via ‘Secure 2.0,' December Is Do-Or-Die Time
Secure 2.0, as it's called, is intended to build on the changes to the U.S. retirement system that were ushered in by the 2019 Secure Act. If no action is taken before Congress adjourns in mid- to late December, the legislative process would need to start over in the next Congress.
