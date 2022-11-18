Free Press sports writers make their picks for Saturday's noon game between Michigan State football and the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium:. This would be a sweet game we’d all be looking forward to … if it were a basketball matchup. Unfortunately, it’s a football game only each team’s mothers could love. Michigan State is riding a two-game win streak and is playing much better on both sides of the ball, even while dealing with suspensions. Beating Indiana would clinch MSU’s bowl eligibility, which would be a nice Spartan Stadium finale. That shouldn’t be a hard task against an Indiana team that wasn’t won since September and has been outscored 101-28 in its past two games. The pick: Michigan State 33, Indiana 18.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO