Allendale, MI

CBS Sports

Blake Corum injury: Michigan RB returns to game vs. Illinois after Heisman contender exits in first half

Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' game against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half with the Wolverines leading 7-3. Corum was able to walk off the field under his own power and entered the tunnel prior to the half, and he returned to the game for the Wolverines as the second half got underway in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Asked If Blake Corum Will Play Against Ohio State

Many worried about the status of Michigan's Heisman hopeful running back Blake Corum going into "The Game" following Saturday's knee injury. And after the latest comments from Jim Harbaugh it looks like it's going to remain a question mark. Per Wolverines beat writer Zach Shaw, "Harbaugh said he doesn't know...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jim Harbaugh will make $500K with another Michigan football win over Ryan Day's Ohio State

This is the time of year when college football head coaches' bonuses and other incentives flow quickly and from many directions. In the past week alone, money has been secured for this season from teams becoming eligible for bowl games, clinching appearances in conference championship games, and reaching benchmarks for overall wins or conference wins.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football predictions vs. Indiana: Do the Spartans become bowl-eligible?

Free Press sports writers make their picks for Saturday's noon game between Michigan State football and the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium:. This would be a sweet game we’d all be looking forward to … if it were a basketball matchup. Unfortunately, it’s a football game only each team’s mothers could love. Michigan State is riding a two-game win streak and is playing much better on both sides of the ball, even while dealing with suspensions. Beating Indiana would clinch MSU’s bowl eligibility, which would be a nice Spartan Stadium finale. That shouldn’t be a hard task against an Indiana team that wasn’t won since September and has been outscored 101-28 in its past two games. The pick: Michigan State 33, Indiana 18.
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan provides status update on Blake Corum over knee injury

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum. Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines strugled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.
ANN ARBOR, MI

