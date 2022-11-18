ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS. Last week, Trump announced he would run again in 2024. It was the former president’s second loss at the Supreme Court in as many months, and third this year. In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of Trump’s Florida estate that turned up classified documents.
Biden Administration Loosens Trump-Era Investing Rules Around Environment, Social and Governance Funds for 401(K) Plans

ESG investing — also known as sustainable, impact or socially conscious investing — has broadly become more popular. The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule that makes it easier for employers to consider climate change and other so-called environment, social and governance factors when picking investment funds for their 401(k) plans.
South Florida Student Loan Borrowers Patiently Waiting for Forgiveness

The Department of Education sent out emails over the weekend notifying some borrowers their student loan forgiveness applications were approved, despite several pending legal challenges. The emails stated, “We reviewed your application and determined that you are eligible for loan relief under the Plan. We have sent this approval on...
