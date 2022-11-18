Read full article on original website
Related
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 18th
No significant accumulation expected but some in the northern parts of the Concho Valley could see the first snow of the season.
NWS warns of wintry mix in Special Weather Statement
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service San Angelo has issued a special weather statement for Tom Green County predicting possible snow. The light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the […]
City of San Angelo announces Thanksgiving closures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced various closures that will occur on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash & Landfill There will be no trash pickup and the landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Residents whose scheduled pickup day is Thursday will receive […]
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
New closure on College Hills set for Monday
The City of San Angelo announced the closure of a portion of College Hills Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 21.
TXDOT pre-treating roads now includes Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo) has announced that the pre-treating of roads has expanded to include Tom Green County, Big Lake, Sterling and Ozona. TXDOT asks that drivers remain aware of their surroundings and give the trucks space on the road. According to the TxDOT’s Snow and Ice Operations manual, pre-treating […]
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
Can You Legally Own A Rooster in San Angelo?
Roosters can be annoying. No doubt they crow loudly at the crack of dawn. Some people really like the sound of a growing rooster. Others not so much. Roosters can also be aggressive. I remember turning my back on my grandma's rooster when I entered her pen to get the eggs one day as a child.
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
San Angelo LIVE!
An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash
WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
asurampage.com
What’s New In San Angelo - The Month of November
San Angelo has received new and prospective businesses throughout the last few months to help grow the community. Angelo State University students can visit FroYo & Sweets Downtown, a woman-owned shop located at 17 W. Beauregard Ave. near Stephens Central Library, for a sweet treat. With multiple flavor options, bulk candy, novelty sodas, smoothies and more, FroYo & Sweets Downtown is a great place to grab a sweet treat. The shop also features places to sit inside and eat, so you can study while you enjoy a snack!
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
San Angelo LIVE!
Huge Wireless Operator Buys Out West Central Wireless
SAN ANGELO, TX – The longtime local cell phone service provider West Central Wireless has been purchased by Verizon Wireless. "The purpose of this letter today is to inform you that West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations in your area toward mid-2023," wrote General Manager of West Central Wireless Mike Higgins Jr. in a statement.
Tom Green County jail logs: November 21, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 41 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
koxe.com
Edgar Dale Herring, 91, of Talpa
Edgar Dale Herring of Talpa, Texas was born November 20, 1931, in the Santa Anna hospital as the only child of Edgar Otto Herring and Cora Belle Dancer Herring. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral Service will...
Comments / 0