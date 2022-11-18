Read full article on original website
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Cook County property tax sale process hits Black homeowners hardest, BGA finds
The Cook County property tax sale process that can result in evictions and robs their communities of generational wealth.
Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park
The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall
Declin Ermer is being remembered for his personality and his life-saving gifts.
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues
OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
Cook County Second Installment property tax bills are now online
Cook County’s Second Installment property tax bills have been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com, where bills can be viewed, downloaded and paid with no added surcharge. “My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. “We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay. A paper bill will be in your mailbox on or around the first of December.”
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL
Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
As Snow Flurries Create Slick, Slippery Commutes, Here's How to Check Illinois Road Conditions
As flurries, snow showers and bone-chilling temperatures begin to take hold in the Chicago area, icy road conditions have already begun to pop up across parts of Cook County and Northwest Indiana, leading to slick commutes and some morning spinouts. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, flurries in some areas...
Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall
Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
Chemo Care Donations
Austin Scott’s Humble and Kind Foundation is collecting items for Chemo Care packs which will be delivered to hospitalized children in mid-December with the help of local 4-H children. The foundation is collecting new unopened toys, blankets, slippers, socks, gas cards, gift cards, hats, gloves, chap stick, hand sanitizer...
Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS
Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!
I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
Southwest Suburb Will Pay $10M to Settle Hit-And-Run Lawsuit
A southwest suburb of Chicago will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village's then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was...
CDC study: Adults recently infected with COVID often wrong about transmission risks
A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study finds that many people in southeast Michigan had the wrong idea about COVID-19 community transmission levels — even though they had just been infected. The study surveyed thousands of adults in Metro Detroit, and DuPage County, Ill., in June and July...
NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora
Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
Illinois reports 1,797 new COVID cases, 10 new deaths
Illinois reported 1,797 new COVID cases and 10 new deaths Friday.
