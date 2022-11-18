ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herscher, IL

WCIA

Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday.  Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century.  Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Reichman Jewelers closing in Oak Lawn over safety issues

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Reichman Jewelers is closing in Oak Lawn after the owners feel it’s no longer safe. After nearly 40 years in business on 95th Street, Odyessus Tsarouhis is closing up shop. Back on July 1, Tsarouhis was inside when three armed men entered the store. He was shot in the chest as […]
OAK LAWN, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cook County Second Installment property tax bills are now online

Cook County’s Second Installment property tax bills have been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com, where bills can be viewed, downloaded and paid with no added surcharge. “My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills,” said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. “We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay. A paper bill will be in your mailbox on or around the first of December.”
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL

Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
PLAINFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure

CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
AURORA, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall

Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
ORLAND PARK, IL
herscherpilot.com

Chemo Care Donations

Austin Scott’s Humble and Kind Foundation is collecting items for Chemo Care packs which will be delivered to hospitalized children in mid-December with the help of local 4-H children. The foundation is collecting new unopened toys, blankets, slippers, socks, gas cards, gift cards, hats, gloves, chap stick, hand sanitizer...
DWIGHT, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Hodgkins police respond to report of armed person at UPS

Hodgkins Police were dispatched to UPS this week after a call came in about a subject being seen with a handgun in the area of bus terminal 1 at the facility at 1 UPS Way. Responding officers did an extensive search of the area on Tuesday, November 15, including the wooded area near 75th Street and Willow Springs Road, but didn’t find anyone.
HODGKINS, IL
959theriver.com

Three New Businesses In Naperville Have Me Excited!

I have to tell you about a few new businesses in Naperville that have me really, really pumped!. The first is a really cool diner concept that is owned by a Vietnam veteran. It’s called Rosie’s Home Cooking, named after Rosie the Riveter. It’s owned by US Marine Lynn Lowder (love that name!) as a way to honor not only servicepeople, but everyone who is going through a tough spot in their lives. Here’s what Lynn had to tell NCTV 17 during a profile piece they did, which you can watch below.
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

NOW OPEN!: Everything You Need to Know About Christkindlmarket in Aurora

Christkindlmarket has been in downtown Chicago at Daley Plaza since 1966. A place to peruse local and international vendors and get a hot mug of glühwein and a pretzel. There have been previous incarnations of the event in the ‘burbs…Oak Brook and Naperville to be specific. But now, it’s back in the suburbs at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora, and it opens TODAY!
AURORA, IL

