County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

itsecuritywire.com
California County Reports Data Breach That Involved Personal Information
The County of Tehama, California, has begun notifying employees, recipients of services, and affiliates that their personal information may have been compromised as a result of a data breach. According to Tehama County, the incident was discovered on April 9, but it took until August 19 to conclude that Personally...
actionnewsnow.com
43-acre prescribed burn produces smoke in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Smoke that is visible in the Forest Ranch area is due to a prescribed burn in the Big Chico Creek Canyon. The Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) said it is supporting the Higgins Ridge Property Management LLC as they burn about 43 acres Monday. The...
actionnewsnow.com
3 dozen fire hydrants were painted in area of Las Plumas High on Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - Three dozen fire hydrants were painted in the area of Las Plumas High School and Sump Drive on Saturday. CAL FIRE says crews teamed up with members of the Key Clubs of Las Plumas and Oroville High School to paint these hydrants. CAL FIRE says that the...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Felon arrested after officers find loaded, stolen gun
REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding early Tuesday morning after officers found he had a gun and drugs inside his vehicle, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said they were providing extra patrols at the Redding Rodeo Grounds and found a suspicious vehicle with two people...
krcrtv.com
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Churn Creek Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6:03 p.m., the Redding Police received a report of a vehicle hitting a bicyclist at the intersection of Churn Creek Rd. and Le Brun Ln. According to the Redding Police Department, a 47-year-old driver turned southbound onto Churn Creek Rd., before...
actionnewsnow.com
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
krcrtv.com
Corning firefighter passes away; department remembers him
CORNING, CALIF. — The community of Corning is mourning the loss of long-time firefighter Carl Crain today. The Corning Volunteer Fire Department announced the former captain's passing last night in a Facebook post. In their post, the department reflected on how Carl Crain, who started with the volunteer fire department in 1975, was a "dedicated and loyal member serving the residents of Corning for almost 50 years." Crain served as a captain during his time with the department, and was often dispatched on strike teams to fight rapidly growing wildfires in the area.
krcrtv.com
2 homes damaged by fire in Ridge Road area, west of Red Bluff Sunday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Late Sunday evening on Nov. 20, Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that caused damage to at least two residences in the Ridge Road Area west of Red Bluff. According to Cal Fire Dispatch, a double-wide modular home caught on fire, causing significant damage...
actionnewsnow.com
Police say drug house was shutdown in Anderson on Wednesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department says that their Problem Oriented Policing Team shutdown a drug house and arrested three people on Wednesday. The POP Team was conducting a probation search at a home in the 3100 block of Begonia Street in Anderson, and detained Kyle Martin Mcleod, 31, of Anderson, Alyssa Morgan Hayden, 23, of Redding and Kirsten Marie Mcleod, 28, of Anderson.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police investigate crash that left a woman dead in Redding on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Saturday at around 8:19 p.m. Police say that officers responded to the crash on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found a dead woman inside a tent that was partially under a semi-trailer truck. She had been pronounced dead at the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest person in Lake Redding Park on charges related to drug sales Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that one person was arrested, a second cited, after being found in possession of drugs on Saturday. The Redding Police Department Bike Team was patrolling Lake Redding Park when they saw two people, later identified as Marjorie Strain, 54, of Redding and David Hooks, 60, of Redding drinking alcohol and smoking meth.
krcrtv.com
Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park
REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Redding after officers locate stolen items
REDDING, Calif. - A man was booked into the Shasta County Jail after officers found he had several stolen items. The Redding Police Department Bike Team arrested 30-year-old Karsen Tittle after they found he had items that were reported stolen from a person who was shopping at a grocery store on Wednesday.
Paradise Post
DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail
OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
krcrtv.com
Redding animal shelter reaches full capacity and is calling on the community for help
REDDING. Calif. — Animal shelters are reaching their limits, some are even being forced to euthanize due to the high number of animals at the shelters. In fact, shelters all over the Northstate have been reaching full capacity and they need the community to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized, another arrested in stabbing at Redding party
REDDING, Calif. - A man is in the hospital and another is behind bars following a stabbing at a party in Redding early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Orange Avenue just before 2 a.m. A 22-year-old man was found...
actionnewsnow.com
Roadside mystery solved: Decorators behind ‘Carrie's Tree’ caught on camera
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - You've likely passed "Carrie's Tree" just north of Jellys Ferry Road. Each year, it is mysteriously decorated but never caught on camera until now. Turns out, it's not just Santa's Elves at work. "Nobody we knew we did it until about three years ago. My parents...
