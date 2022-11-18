Read full article on original website
Happy birthday, Mickey Mouse! Disney icon turns 94 years old
Mickey Mouse has brought a smile to the hearts and minds of kids, and even some adults, for 94 years. On Nov. 18, fans of Mickey and the rest of Disney are celebrating his “birthday.”. Here are 10 roles Mickey has been featured in. Some are iconic like his...
msn.com
Jason Momoa's Netflix movie Slumberland is a convoluted and dull fantasy
"Don't judge, at least it's original," Jason Momoa's Flip says during Slumberland, almost acting as a pre-emptive defence of the new Netflix fantasy movie because, on the surface at least, it does feel original compared to something like The School for Good and Evil. It might be based on Winsor...
ETOnline.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.
8 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn
You might know Blake Lively from "Gossip Girl" or "A Simple Favor." But she's also a fashion icon with a stunning maternity style.
WATCH: Michael J. Fox Poses With Family on Governor Awards Red Carpet
Actor Michael J. Fox made a red-carpet appearance with his family at the Governor Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Fox, who has received numerous Emmy Awards for his work, was on hand to receive an honorary Oscar for his work beyond the big and small screen. Left to right in the video are Sam Fox, Esme Fox, Michael’s wife Tracy Pollan, Fox himself, Aquinnah Fox, and Schuyler Fox. They were present for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, held at the Fairmount Century Plaza.
Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’
Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Disney’s ‘Willow’ Sequel Was Born on the Set of ‘Solo,’ Then Evolved Into Something More
Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s “Willow,” like Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Ring” and HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” is a big-budget fantasy adventure steeped in a preexisting property. There’s magic and creatures and a mythic quest embarked upon by a group of unlikely heroes. But unlike these other projects, “Willow” isn’t crushed by the weight of expectations.
EW.com
Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman's attempts to teach him how to dance backfired: 'His helping was not helping'
In hindsight, Ryan Reynolds should've known better than to ask the Greatest Showman for performance tips. The Deadpool actor revealed that he tapped his longtime "nemesis" Hugh Jackman — who is currently marching down Broadway in The Music Man — for guidance on how to sing and dance for Spirited, his new Christmas musical with Will Ferrell. But the results didn't exactly fill Reynolds up with holiday cheer.
Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Moving Speech at American Cinematheque Awards
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Spotted: Blake Lively stepping out in style in honor of husband Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on November 17 to pay tribute to Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. During her speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake—wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress—praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," as well as his grace.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Has the Oddest Yearly Thanksgiving Tradition
'The Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond has an unusual Thanksgiving tradition you won't believe when it comes to preparation and cooking of her family meal.
Digital Trends
The 10 best movie sequels ever made
Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
Kaley Cuoco Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie. Kaley Cuoco is bumpin' along. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an update of her pregnancy journey, posting a mirror selfie which showed off her growing baby bump. In the sweet snap, Kaley is wearing a grey fitted ribbed sweater under a fuzzy teal jacket and wearing her signature fringed hairstyle down and wavy. Over her belly, she added an animated GIF that read "Boop It!"
Collider
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Disney Stock Jumps as Wall Street Cheers Return of Bob Iger “Magic,” Predicts “Strategic Redirection”
Wall Street analysts and investors welcomed back Bob Iger as the CEO of the Walt Disney Co. after Sunday’s surprise news that the Hollywood conglomerate’s former head would return to replace Bob Chapek. And experts started discussing possible strategic changes that he could usher in. Disney shares, in pre-market trading on Monday, were up 9.3 percent at $100.29 as of 7 a.m. ET. The stock had hit a 52-week low of $86.28 earlier this month. As of Friday’s market close, it had fallen about 40 percent so far this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterIran Arrests Actresses for Removing Headscarves, Supporting ProtestsElton...
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plans for ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Got ‘Lost in the Shuffle’ of Disney-Fox Merger
Ryan Reynolds has shared plans for a “Deadpool” Christmas movie that got “lost in the shuffle” after the Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Reynolds’ comments came during an interview with The Big Issue, promoting his new film “Spirited,” a spin on “A Christmas Carol” from Apple. The comedy stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Discussing the topic of the actor’s love for big musical numbers, Reynolds drifted into the topic of his Marvel antihero. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a ‘Deadpool’ movie. Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a...
'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79
She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
Treasure Planet 20 Years Later: Disney Producer Shares His Thoughts On The Studio Revisiting The Underrated Animated Film
Disney producer Roy Conli reflects on Treasure Planet as the animated classic turns 20.
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
A.V. Club
Disenchanted continues the tradition of hiding Disney Easter eggs in plain sight
The musical extravaganza Enchanted was notable for many things—bringing an animated Disney princess to life; launching the film career of Amy Adams; the original songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz; and, of course, the many self-referential gags aimed at Disney feature-animation history, going all the way back to Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs. The now-defunct official Disney blog Oh My Disney once counted 57 references to past Disney projects, from the iconic storybook opening to voice-actor cameos to the camera work in the climactic ball scene. According to director Adam Shankman, the sequel Disenchanted incorporates even more nods for eagle-eyed fans to spot.
Disney’s Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar dealmaker Bob Iger returns as CEO in ‘amazing’ company twist
The world of film has been left stunned by the news that Bob Iger will return to Disney as CEO.Disney announced the news on Sunday (20 November), revealing that Bob Chapek had chosen to leave the company.“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” Susan Arnold, chairman of the board, said in a statement. “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.”Iger’s...
CNN
