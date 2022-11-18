ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends.
OKLAHOMA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Cinemablend

Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans

While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else

Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy