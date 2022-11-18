Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg Reveals His Late Parents Were 'Nagging' Him To Make A Movie About Them
The legendary director shared the motivation behind his upcoming film “The Fabelmans,” which is based on his life.
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s
They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends.
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Keanu Reeves had the same reaction to Matthew Perry’s slander as everyone else
Matthew Perry triggered an avalanche of headlines ahead of the release of his new memoir, which details his decades-long struggles with addiction while spilling the tea on everything from famous women he’s dated to behind-the-scenes Friends anecdotes. Initially, the internet applauded Perry for his candidness and rallied behind him...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond and Robert Horton Couldn’t Stand Each Other
Ward Bond and Robert Horton starred in the hit NBC Western, 'Wagon Train.' Here's why they allegedly couldn't stand each other.
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies
Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
