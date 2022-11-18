To finish up the regular season, the UConn women’s volleyball team played a pair of games on the road against Providence and Butler. They started the week off in Providence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 with a three-set sweep against the Friars. The Huskies began the first set with Madi Whitmire breaking her season record of 1,000 assists. She finished the game with 25 assists which put her season total to 1,024. The competition was fairly tight, but UConn opened the game with a win in the first set 25-22.

