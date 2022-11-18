ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Hockey: No. 12 Huskies lose weekend series to BU

In what was the last home game for the UConn Huskies in the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum, Boston University took away the first win of the series. The scoring started early as both teams netted goals in the first period, starting with UConn’s Jada Habisch’s unassisted score. This was Habisch’s seventh goal of the season, which leads her Huskies squad. The point also ties her with captain Coryn Tamala for total points with 12.
Volleyball: UConn wraps up regular season with a split against Providence and Butler

To finish up the regular season, the UConn women’s volleyball team played a pair of games on the road against Providence and Butler. They started the week off in Providence on Wednesday, Nov. 16 with a three-set sweep against the Friars. The Huskies began the first set with Madi Whitmire breaking her season record of 1,000 assists. She finished the game with 25 assists which put her season total to 1,024. The competition was fairly tight, but UConn opened the game with a win in the first set 25-22.
