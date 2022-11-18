Read full article on original website
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
This Week in Connecticut: State turns bluer on election night
(WTNH) – Connecticut is a blue state that turned even more blue on election night. There were landslide wins for the Democrats in the races for governor and senator. Connecticut Republicans are already looking ahead to 2024 and 2026, and many are blaming former President Donald Trump and local candidates who support him for their current predicament.
Connecticut lawmakers set to tackle gas tax holiday, free buses, heating assistance in special session
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State legislators will have a lot on their slate when they convene for a special session. From fare-free bus rides to the rising cost of home heating oil, lawmakers will have much to consider. The special session is expected sometime next week. It will be the final vote for a lame-duck […]
Connecticut’s Congressional delegation tweet condolences after Colorado gay bar shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation tweeted their condolences Sunday after five people were killed in a shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs. “Horrible & horrific shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) wrote. “My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, & the […]
Eversource, UI will cut electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The delay in creating different electric rates for lower-income Eversource and UI customers in CT is raising concerns among lawmakers.
5 National Parks In Connecticut
The Constitution State, or Connecticut as its more widely known, is the southernmost state in New England, on the northeast coast of the United States. It may be one of the smaller states in New England, but there are plenty of national parks in Connecticut to explore. With national scenic trails, historic trails and national historical parks, many outdoor activities keep you entertained.
Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England
New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
Face the Facts: Funding the Energy Assistance Program This Winter
Republican Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) is again calling on the governor to use some of the surplus to fund the energy assistance program this winter. He joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to discuss the need the program has. Mike Hydeck: So how should lawmakers manage the soaring surplus in...
Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers
(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
The Best Pot Pies That I’ve Tried Around Connecticut
I grew up on Swanson's chicken pot pies, I still love them. But, like anything mass produced, you can probably find a better locally-made product. Sorry Swanson's, and Marie Callender's, you can get a way better chicken pot pie in Woodbury. Or Bristol, or New Preston. The cold New England...
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Lawmakers promise action over dramatic power bill increases, but options are limited
State and federal lawmakers are promising changes after Connecticut’s two major power companies announced dramatic price increases. But their options may be limited.
CHART: $1,000 pandemic bonuses pledged for CT essential workers are down to less than $233
Some CT essential workers could receive bonuses of $233 — less than one-third of what the state initially promised them. More data here.
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
Connecticut leaders blast higher energy costs
(The Center Square) – Connecticut energy consumers will be digging deeper into their pockets this winter with the state's two largest utilities seeking hefty rate increases. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Eversource is proposing to increase electric rates charged to consumers by nearly 50%, or $85 per month for the average customer. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is also seeking rate increases that would bump up the...
