The most productive part of Oregon’s offense in this game was its downfield passing attack, which was remarkable given the injury situation at quarterback and offensive line. In terms of efficiency it was evenly split, with 13 successful designed downfield passing plays vs 13 failures, but it was highly explosive with 8.7 adjusted YPA (9.8 unadjusted) and 23% gaining 15+ yards.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO