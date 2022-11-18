Neurology News Network for the week ending November 19, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Recent news from the ongoing interim analysis of the phase 1/2a MONARCH study reported positive safety in the STK-001 data in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome (DS). The results showed that single and multiple doses of STK-001 up to 45 mg were found to be well-tolerated for patients with DS.All told, 74% of 27 patients treated with 3 doses of STK-001 demonstrated reductions observed from baseline in convulsive seizure frequency. Specifically, investigators observed median reductions of 55% in the 45mg, 20% in the 30 mg, and 41% in the 20 mg cohorts from day 29 of their first dose to 3 months after receiving their last dose. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in relation to the study drug were observed in 15 out of the 55 patients (27%). The adverse events were mild to moderate in severity with the study drug and none of the TEAEs patients experienced led to withdrawal from the drug.

2 DAYS AGO