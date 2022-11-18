Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
neurologylive.com
Positive Results of STK-001 in Dravet, Zavegepant Meets Primary End Points, FDA Accepts NDA of Zilucoplan for Myasthenia Gravis
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 19, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Recent news from the ongoing interim analysis of the phase 1/2a MONARCH study reported positive safety in the STK-001 data in children and adolescents with Dravet syndrome (DS). The results showed that single and multiple doses of STK-001 up to 45 mg were found to be well-tolerated for patients with DS.All told, 74% of 27 patients treated with 3 doses of STK-001 demonstrated reductions observed from baseline in convulsive seizure frequency. Specifically, investigators observed median reductions of 55% in the 45mg, 20% in the 30 mg, and 41% in the 20 mg cohorts from day 29 of their first dose to 3 months after receiving their last dose. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in relation to the study drug were observed in 15 out of the 55 patients (27%). The adverse events were mild to moderate in severity with the study drug and none of the TEAEs patients experienced led to withdrawal from the drug.
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
cohaitungchi.com
Traditional Herbal Medicine Discovery for the Treatment and Prevention of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), often resulting in final proper ventricular coronary heart failure, is a severe and deadly lung illness with excessive morbidity and mortality (Rosenkranz et al., 2020). The PAH prevalence is close to 1% of the worldwide inhabitants, with the proportion of individuals over 65 years rising to as much as 10% (Hoeper et al., 2016). Though the precise pathogenic mechanism of PAH remains to be poorly understood, pulmonary arterial reworking because of the extreme proliferation of pulmonary artery clean muscle cells (PASMCs) and the harm of pulmonary artery endothelial cells (PAECs) primarily manifested, possessing an overladen perivascular infiltration immune response involving multi-immunity cell varieties, comparable to B- and T-lymphocytes, neutrophils, and dendritic cells (Humbert et al., 2019).
neurologylive.com
Episode 77: A New Era of Myasthenia Gravis Treatment
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you an exclusive interview with George Small, MD. [LISTEN TIME: 33 minutes]. Episode 77 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down to listen or click here to subscribe on your favorite streaming service. The Mind...
1st ever drug to delay type 1 diabetes approved by FDA
Teplizumab-mzwv is the first drug ever approved to prevent type 1 diabetes in those who are destined to develop the disease.
FDA Approves New Treatment Option for Ovarian Cancer
On November 14, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine), a novel antibody-drug conjugate for people with previously treated ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who no longer respond to platinum chemotherapy. It is the first new treatment for advanced ovarian cancer in nearly a decade.
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
Younger children with vitiligo will benefit from newly approved treatment
The FDA approved opzelura cream this year, to treat vitiligo in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Exercise Can Help Beat cancer
In yet another breakthrough from Israeli scientists, a new study at Tel Aviv University found that aerobic exercise can reduce the risk of metastatic cancer by 72%. According to the researchers, intense aerobic exercise increases the glucose (sugar) consumption of internal organs, thereby reducing the availability of energy to the tumor.
docwirenews.com
Pre-Eclampsia and Chronic Kidney Disease
Pregnant women with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at increased risk for pre-eclampsia, yet there are few data available on the features of pre-eclampsia in that patient population. Natalia Kozlovskaya and colleagues conducted a study to examine the incidence and characteristics of pre-eclampsia in patients with CKD. Results of the...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: November 20, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is neuromuscular disorders. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety of clinical...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
Cardiomyopathy Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Cardiomyopathy is kind of a long medical word. Here, we discuss what it means, its causes, symptoms, and treatments.
CAR-T Therapy May Treat Conditions Other Than Blood Cancers, Research Shows
CAR-T therapy is one of the newest and buzziest treatments for leukemia and lymphoma, hailed a potential cancer “cure” earlier this year for its long-term ability to keep patients cancer-free. The FDA approved the first CAR-T therapy in 2017, and early outcomes show that it has the potential...
targetedonc.com
Camsirubicin Elicits Encouraging Safety/Efficacy Data in Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Fifty percent of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma enrolled in the phase 1b study of camsirubicin and pegfilgrastim had stable disease. The ongoing phase 1b clinical trial (NCT05043649) evaluating camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma revealed 50% of patients to have stable disease (SD) with no drug-related clinical cardiotoxicity observed in any patient.
cohaitungchi.com
Med-Surg Respiratory System, part 7: Interstitial Lung Disease, Pulmonary Hypertension
This article will discuss two disorders of the lungs: interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. The Med-Surg Nursing video series follows along with ourMedical-Surgical Nursing Flashcards, which are intended to help RN and PN nursing students study for nursing school exams, including the ATI, HESI, and NCLEX. Interstitial Lung Disease.
Healthline
MS and Age: Ways Your Condition Evolves Over Time
Multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms are likely to change with age, as the disease typically follows a pattern, moving through different variations or types over the years. A doctor or healthcare professional can’t predict exactly how your disease will change over time. But advances in MS research are offering better treatments to slow the disease’s progression and improve the outlook for people living with MS.
physiciansweekly.com
Safe and Effective Use of Continuous Albuterol Therapy for Exacerbations of Pediatric Asthma
Reduced hospital length of stay (LOS) and reduced duration of continuous albuterol medication are just 2 of the benefits of standardized acute asthma management using score-based, respiratory therapist (RT)-driven pathways and procedures. Outside of the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), evidence on the safety of continuous albuterol administration is scant. At the facility, the asthma route is based on a modified version of the pediatric asthma score (PAS). The feasibility and efficacy of employing PAS to initiate/stop continuous albuterol were assessed as part of a score-based, RT-driven asthma pathway.
