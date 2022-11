LAS VEGAS — Abilene Christian faced off against Weber State on Tuesday evening in a battle of the Wildcats. The two teams played tight throughout the first half and were deadlocked at 40-all after 20 minutes of action. WSU jumped out to a four-point lead early in the second half, but ACU was able to erase the deficit and go up by five with 11 minutes to play. ACU quickly saw their lead diminish after two technical fouls allowed Weber State to tie the game up and swing momentum in their favor. The team scored just nine points over the final 11 minutes of action and fell by a final score of 77-67.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO