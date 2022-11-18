Read full article on original website
Sisterhood Reigns At “Women’s Power” Panel
That was one of the takeaways from a spirited, and often inspiring, discussion among a powerhouse slate of women’s power panelists at the Big Connect Business Expo in the College Room at the Omni New Haven hotel. The panel discussion took place at the Temple Street hotel on Thursday....
‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
Film and TV actor from Bridgeport says it's rewarding to give back to the community
Alphonso Jackson, who's been in TV shows like "Cobra Kai" and in movies like "Last Seen Alive" said it feels great to give back.
NBC Connecticut
Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford
NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday. The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa. “You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for […]
Winter boot and health event a big step for Hartford’s homeless
HARTFORD, Conn. — Just as the weather turns chillier, Hartford’s homeless population was invited Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to receive new socks, warm boots and a host of other wellness options as part of Footwear with Care’s Winter Boot and Health event. The non-profit Footwear...
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
NBC Connecticut
Volunteers Package, Deliver Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals to Conn. Families
It was all hands on deck on Saturday morning in Farmington where volunteers packaged and delivered hundreds of meals for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving. "It just feels great to help others, especially during Thanksgiving when the whole point is to help others," said Logan, of Avon. That's been the...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Fantasy of Lights, Holly Berry Festival & Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend activities? We have eight ideas for you! It’s that time of year! Take the whole family to the 28th Annual Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park, a holiday tradition for area families. Saturday, head to Sacred Heart Academy for the Holly Berry Festival with more than forty crafters from […]
NHPR
At CT college campus, a protest over 'What is a Woman?,' a film critics call anti-transgender
Students at Central Connecticut State University are protesting after a conservative club on campus held a watch party for a controversial documentary that members of the Pride Club say spreads dangerous and false propaganda about the transgender community. CCSU’s chapter of Turning Point USA recently announced plans to host a...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: People told to evacuate homes in area of New London due to house fire
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police...
trumbulltimes.com
Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'
HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
Journal Inquirer
State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers
More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
East Lyme man accused of severely abusing infant twins’
EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Lyme man was arrested Monday after his two infant children were found to be suffering from extensive fractures and serious physical injuries, according to the East Lyme Police Department. East Lyme police said they were contacted by an Old Saybrook medical officer regarding two, four-week-old children with severe […]
Farmington parents say school board should be embarrassed by recent holiday decisions
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In this holiday season, there’s a holiday controversy brewing in the sleepy suburb of Farmington, where the school board has chosen to eliminate some religious holidays from the school calendar. This decision was handed down Monday night. The nine-member school board voted unanimously to eliminate...
