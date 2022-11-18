ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

FOX 61

‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday. The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa. “You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
Yale Daily News

University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving

University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
NEW HAVEN, CT
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hebron Superintendent decries noose found at school: 'Words cannot express the feeling of disgust'

HEBRON — The superintendent of the Region 8 schools expressed his disgust and called for change this week after a noose was found at the district high school. Superintendent Colin McNamara said that what appeared to be a "noose commonly associated with a racial hate crime" was found hanging in the boys’ locker room on Friday. The high school serves students in Andover, Hebron, and Marlborough.
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers

More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

East Lyme man accused of severely abusing infant twins’

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Lyme man was arrested Monday after his two infant children were found to be suffering from extensive fractures and serious physical injuries, according to the East Lyme Police Department. East Lyme police said they were contacted by an Old Saybrook medical officer regarding two, four-week-old children with severe […]
EAST LYME, CT

