24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Daily Mail

America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall - with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% in cities like San Jose and San Francisco: Experts say the trend will soon spread to the Northeast

The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Homebuyers Need $107,000 Annually To Afford Typical Home

Redfin says the increases in income needed to afford a median-priced home are especially high in Florida. Today's buyers must earn nearly 46% more than they did a year ago to afford a typical home. Sixteen of the 20 metros where the income necessary to afford a home has increased...
FLORIDA STATE
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates And Housing Starts Tumble While Homebuilders Are Glum

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, a drop from the 7.08% recorded last week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.98%, down from last week when it averaged 6.38%. Freddie Mac added it will no longer provide data related to adjusted-rate mortgages. Invest...
The Hill

New home construction falls again in October amid soaring interest rates

New home construction fell again last month as soaring interest rates continued to weaken demand in the housing market. Housing starts declined by 4.2 percent from September to 1.43 million units, according to Census Bureau data released on Thursday. The number of new building permits issued in October also fell...
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Benzinga

Mortgage Rates Fall Sharply In Largest Weekly Drop In 41 Years

Mortgage rates dropped significantly last week as a result of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics statistics that showed inflation had slowed in October, which is a boon for potential home buyers. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed rate average dropped by 47 basis points, from 7.08% to 6.62%, the...
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

