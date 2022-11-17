Read full article on original website
KCMO neighborhood looking to replace current board members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s biggest neighborhoods is fed up with its board and now the neighbors are trying to replace them. But the meeting to do so was cancelled at the last minute. 474 city blocks, 6,000 neighbors and more than 3,500 households. That’s what the Ivanhoe neighborhood is made up […]
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906
Fire Department Headquarters, Fire station No. 2.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This image of the Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, stands out with the brilliant color of red and its architectural design. It's located at 1020 Central Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. The fire station was built in 1906. In 1982, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
bluevalleypost.com
Your Community: Curbside holds pickup at Johnson County Library
For many of us, this is a really busy time of year. Trying to get more done but not having more time can be stressful to say the least. This may even mean giving up some of the things you enjoy until things start to settle down. Luckily, you can still enjoy all your favorite materials from Johnson County Library with the ultra-convenient Curbside Holds Pickup service at the Cedar Roe, Gardner, Leawood Pioneer, Oak Park and Spring Hill Libraries. When you’re placing your items on hold, select one of the Curbside Holds Pickup branches and enjoy the perks of curbside pickup.
desotoks.us
City Annexes Final 2,675 Acres
City of De Soto Annexes Final 2,675 Acres of Former Sunflower Ammunition Plant. The De Soto City Council voted to annex the final 2,675 acres of the former Sunflower Ammunition Plant, now called Astra Enterprise Park, on November 17, 2022. The City has annexed all but 500 acres of the 9,000-acre area. The remaining 500 belong to Kansas State University.
PLANetizen
Kansas City Streetcar to Extend to Rockhurst
The Kansas City Streetcar will gain another extension by 2025, reports Derrick Evers for The Rockhurst University Sentinel. The free service will give Rockhurst students access to free transit to more destinations in the city. This new expansion project will take the streetcar from the 51st St. stop through proposed...
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD
Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
kcur.org
Workers at this Kansas City train facility have been striking for 3 weeks, with no end in sight
More than 100 workers at Wabtec have been on strike since Oct. 27 — protesting low wages, misclassification of jobs and safety — and say they aren’t likely to stop anytime soon. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1464 represents 118 members in the Kansas City...
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
Inflation at Thanksgiving forces Kansas Citians to make difficult decisions
Nationally, there are double digit increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin. The federal government estimates food prices will be up 10% this year. Historically, they usually rise just 2%.
Things to do in Kansas City area this weekend Nov. 18-20
It's the holiday season, and you'll find plenty of lighting ceremonies, shopping events and family-friendly fun this weekend in Kansas City.
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽
That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
bluevalleypost.com
Pizza Shoppe on 151st in Overland Park closed indefinitely
Pizza Shoppe at West 151st Street and U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park has seemingly closed indefinitely. Where exactly? Located at 7908 W. 151st St., the restaurant, which can be found in the Stanley Square Shopping Center next to Blue Valley Dental Care, is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change
Will Howard knows exactly why bus drivers in Kansas City are stepping away from the steering wheel. “We just had an 18-year veteran say they can’t do it anymore,” said Howard, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287, the operator union representing bus drivers in Kansas City. “She’s working at the water department now.” Since […] The post <strong>KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%
Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
