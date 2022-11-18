Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
fox4kc.com
Deer Creek apartment plan rejected again, back to single-family homes
EPC Real Estate Group resurrected a rejected apartment proposal in an effort to preserve Deer Creek Golf Course — spurred on by neighbors — but the Overland Park City Council again denied the plan. Neighbors submitted almost 40 pages of signatures after the City Council rejected the 220-apartment...
Rate increase means higher gas bills for Kansas City customers
Kansas Citians with Spire Energy gas service will see a 16% increase on bills beginning Nov. 29, with a second possible hike in January.
Program expands to help Missouri customers cover high heating bills
More Missouri families can receive additional help paying high natural gas and heating bills through an expanded program Spire offers.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park committee moves forward with plans for Galleria 115
Overland Park city leaders have OK’ed preliminary plans for Galleria 115, a $350 million mixed-use development, but some are unhappy with the developer’s shift away from the project’s entertainment-focused concept. Located near 115th Street and Nall Avenue just north of the old Sprint campus in southern Overland...
KCTV 5
Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
KMBC.com
Here's what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking to do some last-second Thanksgiving dinner shopping? A lot of stores are closed for the holiday in Kansas City. A few stores will be open though if you forget the gravy in 2022. However, at least one Thanksgiving stalwart, Hy-Vee, will not be open...
KCTV 5
Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22. A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway. Bottled water or boiled water are encouraged for drinking and...
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
kttn.com
Missouri woman pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 CARES Act loan, faces up to 20 years in prison
A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, of Kansas City, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty...
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Monday, Nov. 21
Merriam murder suspect had been released —“In June, Murray was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison on two charges [in Missouri], but the judge granted a suspended execution of sentence … a chance to live on probation. But less than four months later, police said Murray was involved in Dillon’s murder [in Merriam].” [OzarksFirst.com]
opkansas.org
Ash Tree Removal Program
A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
Organizations react to proposed Golubski case review
The district attorney wants to review every case Roger Golubski worked on.
bluevalleypost.com
Popeyes fast food chain looks at new Overland Park digs
Fast food chicken chain Popeyes is looking to open its first Overland Park location in the southern part of the city. Where exactly? According to city documents, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. is wanting to open a new restaurant in the former Tay’s Burger Shack building at 7724 W. 151st Street, near U.S. 69 Highway.
KMBC.com
Kansas City fire crews called to battle two-alarm fire on Gladstone Blvd. near Independence Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri firefighters battled an apartment fire late Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the building fire in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard near Independence Avenue just after 10 a.m. The two-alarm fire required the presence of multiple KCFD stations. More than...
Inflation at Thanksgiving forces Kansas Citians to make difficult decisions
Nationally, there are double digit increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin. The federal government estimates food prices will be up 10% this year. Historically, they usually rise just 2%.
mix93.com
Olathe School District
Want to make a difference in a rewarding career? Need a flexible schedule? Great benefits? Join the Olathe Public Schools! Recently named a Forbes Top 5 Employer, the Olathe School District is the largest school district in the Kansas City metropolitan area, serving 30,000 students and employing nearly 5,000 staff members.
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place
Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 Bucks
Photo byImage by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Even though the cost of living in Kansas City is a little lower than the national average, going out to eat can still be pricey.
