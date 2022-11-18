ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Overland Park committee moves forward with plans for Galleria 115

Overland Park city leaders have OK’ed preliminary plans for Galleria 115, a $350 million mixed-use development, but some are unhappy with the developer’s shift away from the project’s entertainment-focused concept. Located near 115th Street and Nall Avenue just north of the old Sprint campus in southern Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
MERRIAM, KS
KMBC.com

Here's what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking to do some last-second Thanksgiving dinner shopping? A lot of stores are closed for the holiday in Kansas City. A few stores will be open though if you forget the gravy in 2022. However, at least one Thanksgiving stalwart, Hy-Vee, will not be open...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Boil advisory issued for Buckner, Sibley and Levasy

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Three cities in Jackson County, Mo. are under a boil advisory until Nov. 22. A water main break is in effect for all residents of Buckner, Sibley and Levasy who live north of 24 Highway. Bottled water or boiled water are encouraged for drinking and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo Notes: Monday, Nov. 21

Merriam murder suspect had been released —“In June, Murray was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison on two charges [in Missouri], but the judge granted a suspended execution of sentence … a chance to live on probation. But less than four months later, police said Murray was involved in Dillon’s murder [in Merriam].” [OzarksFirst.com]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
opkansas.org

Ash Tree Removal Program

A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Popeyes fast food chain looks at new Overland Park digs

Fast food chicken chain Popeyes is looking to open its first Overland Park location in the southern part of the city. Where exactly? According to city documents, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. is wanting to open a new restaurant in the former Tay’s Burger Shack building at 7724 W. 151st Street, near U.S. 69 Highway.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
