ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
WebMD

Lab-Grown Meat Gets ‘Green Light’ From FDA

Nov. 17, 2022 – Move over, plant-based meat. The FDA on Wednesday paved the way for the first lab-grown meat product to get closer to grocery store shelves. “This is a watershed moment in the history of food," Uma Valeti, MD, founder of UPSIDE Foods, said in a news release. "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."
WSOC Charlotte

‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that a laboratory-grown meat product developed by a California company is safe for human consumption. The product, derived from real animal cells, would not require an animal to be slaughtered, The Washington Post reported. The FDA added that the product could be available someday in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
defpen

Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Motley Fool

FDA Approves the First-Ever Lab-Grown Meat Product

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Healthline

Lab-Grown Meat Gets One Step Closer to the Grocery Store After FDA Gives OK

This week the FDA said that meat grown in a lab met major safety requirements. Lab-grown meat has gained interest in recent years as food manufacturers try to meet the increasing demand of the growing population. Animal cells are taken from the tissue of an animal and placed in a...

