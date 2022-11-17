Read full article on original website
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Lab-Grown Meat Gets ‘Green Light’ From FDA
Nov. 17, 2022 – Move over, plant-based meat. The FDA on Wednesday paved the way for the first lab-grown meat product to get closer to grocery store shelves. “This is a watershed moment in the history of food," Uma Valeti, MD, founder of UPSIDE Foods, said in a news release. "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."
‘Seismic’: FDA says company’s laboratory-grown meat safe to eat
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that a laboratory-grown meat product developed by a California company is safe for human consumption. The product, derived from real animal cells, would not require an animal to be slaughtered, The Washington Post reported. The FDA added that the product could be available someday in U.S. grocery stores and restaurants.
One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again
One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
What Looks Like Pot, Acts Like Pot, but Is Legal Nearly Everywhere? Meet Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC
ST. LOUIS — It was not shocking that people listening to musicians covering Grateful Dead and Phish songs in October at a dive bar here would be interested in trying a new drink containing delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in weed. What was unusual was seeing a bar...
A listeria outbreak has swept across 6 states. Here are the symptoms to watch out for
The latest outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese.
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Costco Is Recalling 148,000 Pounds of This Chicken Product
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
Recalled ground beef may be contaminated with ‘mirror-like’ material
AMARILLO, Texas (WXIN) – More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a “mirror-like” material. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall involves Hill Country Fare and H-E-B Ground Chuck ground beef that was shipped to retail locations in Texas.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products
Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
The ‘Barbie drug’: Why it’s so dangerous
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
New York cannabis farms have nowhere to sell a combined 300,000 pounds of weed, valued at $750 million, as delays continue for dispensaries in the state
The legal recreational cannabis market is stalled as applicants for retail and nonprofit licenses continue to await the green light from the state.
FDA Approves the First-Ever Lab-Grown Meat Product
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Lab-Grown Meat Gets One Step Closer to the Grocery Store After FDA Gives OK
This week the FDA said that meat grown in a lab met major safety requirements. Lab-grown meat has gained interest in recent years as food manufacturers try to meet the increasing demand of the growing population. Animal cells are taken from the tissue of an animal and placed in a...
