Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
Confident Kazee bringing swagger to Steelers secondary

PITTSBURGH (AP) — To hear Damontae Kazee's teammates and coaches tell it, the chatterbox Pittsburgh Steelers safety never has a bad day. Ever. They're fibbing. Well, kind of. There was that day against Detroit in the preseason when Kazee went one way and his wrist went another. In a...
Browns Injury Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah not listed, Greg Newsome out

As the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills get set for battle at a neutral site in Detroit, the Friday injury report has dropped. Tight end David Njoku is set to make his return while being listed as questionable, while cornerback Greg Newsome suffered a concussion in practice and is now ruled out. Also not listed, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is also set to return after missing the past two games.
What’s next for the Browns at 3-7?

DETROIT, MI -- The Browns lost to the Bills on Sunday, 31-23, and the game wasn’t that close. The Bills ran away from the Browns in the second half after sleepwalking through most of the first half. The loss drops the Browns to 3-7 and, while mathematically not eliminated,...
