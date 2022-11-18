Read full article on original website
Watching the loss to Buffalo, it’s obvious the Browns should replace defensive coordinator Joe Woods – Terry Pluto
DETROIT, Michigan – You could feel it coming Sunday at Ford Field when the Browns faced Buffalo. Confession time: I hate writing stories like this. But if you follow the Browns, I bet you felt it, too. Cleveland had been playing well. Jacoby Brissett was hot. The Browns should...
Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has signed for the second half of the season with the Philadelphia Eagles, prompting questions as to why the Cleveland Browns didn't make this move given how poor their defensive interior has played.
‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ freefall continued on Sunday as despite a good start, they lost in Detroit to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23. The game was not as close as the final score indicated as they trailed in the fourth quarter, 28-10. The Browns did not score a point until the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely decided.
How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
Browns' David Njoku (ankle) active for Week 11
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is active for Week 11's game against the Buffalo Bills. Njoku has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Sunday. It will be his first game back since injuring his ankle in Week 7. Our models expect him to see 6.1 targets against Buffalo.
Confident Kazee bringing swagger to Steelers secondary
PITTSBURGH (AP) — To hear Damontae Kazee's teammates and coaches tell it, the chatterbox Pittsburgh Steelers safety never has a bad day. Ever. They're fibbing. Well, kind of. There was that day against Detroit in the preseason when Kazee went one way and his wrist went another. In a...
Nick Chubb needs just 46 yards vs. Bills to join historic group
There have not been a ton of bright spots this season for the Cleveland Browns, but one of them has certainly been running back Nick Chubb. As the Browns get set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Detroit today, Chubb is just 46 rushing yards away from joining a group that includes just Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Browns Injury Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah not listed, Greg Newsome out
As the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills get set for battle at a neutral site in Detroit, the Friday injury report has dropped. Tight end David Njoku is set to make his return while being listed as questionable, while cornerback Greg Newsome suffered a concussion in practice and is now ruled out. Also not listed, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is also set to return after missing the past two games.
Browns vs. Bills: Picks for Sunday’s Week 11 game from cleveland.com staff
DETROIT -- The Browns take to the road this weekend after a brutal showing in Miami last week. They face a Bills team that has dropped two games in a row and had to get out of Buffalo for their “home” game. Both teams can’t afford a loss...
What’s next for the Browns at 3-7?
DETROIT, MI -- The Browns lost to the Bills on Sunday, 31-23, and the game wasn’t that close. The Bills ran away from the Browns in the second half after sleepwalking through most of the first half. The loss drops the Browns to 3-7 and, while mathematically not eliminated,...
Browns Myles Garrett: We Got To Make Sure We Don't Waste the Talent That We Have In Its Prime
Myles Garrett was unhappy following the Cleveland Browns seventh loss of the season, this one coming to the Buffalo Bills.
