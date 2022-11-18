Read full article on original website
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 852 New Cases, No Deaths
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 852 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 720 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,666 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,138 cases per day. In 2020, 6,143 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,319 cases per day.
Thanksgiving 2022—Thankful, with Reservations
Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Despite its now questionable origins, these days, when we are surrounded by so much negativity, the indomitable spirit of the holiday reminds us to give thanks and be grateful for the positive things in our lives. Usually, we express our thanks for our friends and family (biological or logical), our health and happiness. This year, however, most LGBTQs are expressing our thanks for the results of the midterm elections that preserved a semblance of democracy and, at least for the moment, our rights. I’m thankful for that, too, but with reservations.
