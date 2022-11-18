Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Despite its now questionable origins, these days, when we are surrounded by so much negativity, the indomitable spirit of the holiday reminds us to give thanks and be grateful for the positive things in our lives. Usually, we express our thanks for our friends and family (biological or logical), our health and happiness. This year, however, most LGBTQs are expressing our thanks for the results of the midterm elections that preserved a semblance of democracy and, at least for the moment, our rights. I’m thankful for that, too, but with reservations.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO