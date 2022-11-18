ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KOLD-TV

2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after shooting at cars in Avondale; 1 dead, multiple injured

PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale

Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive difficulties

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Major Perkins, 98, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. Perkins stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family holds memorial for victims in Chandler double shooting

Dozens of family members gathered Friday to remember a couple killed last week while visiting friends. The shooting happened in Chandler near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Family and friends formed a memorial with candles and flowers to honor 17-year-old Briza Reyes and 19-year-old Jesus Adolfo. The young couple were expecting a child together.
CHANDLER, AZ
kyma.com

5 found dead in a Phoenix home in an apparent murder-suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — A family of five was found dead inside their north Phoenix home Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Phoenix police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma but didn’t release any details and their names and ages of the five weren’t immediately released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp

PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection is closed following a deadly shooting, according to police. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road. According to brief statements by officials, the person who died was an adult. Three other people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Remembering Officer William H. Murie

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on November 16, 1980, Officer William H. Murie (#721) was assisting at a scene of a crash when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ

