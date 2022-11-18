Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
2 children reportedly shot by father in Chandler home in stable condition, father identified
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are in stable condition after Chandler police say their father shot them and then himself in a home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m. after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father, later identified as 52-year-old Derek Aaron Tighe, showed up unannounced at their home.
1 dead, at least 5 injured after man shoots at multiple cars on Arizona interstate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
KTAR.com
Man arrested after shooting at cars in Avondale; 1 dead, multiple injured
PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
AZFamily
Man dead, several hospitalized after shooting, car crash in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Avondale police says one unidentified person has been arrested in the area but has not shared what led up to the shooting. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks off for weekend...
Man dead, one in custody after shooting in Avondale
One man is dead after a shooting near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road Saturday afternoon.
AZFamily
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man with cognitive difficulties
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for a missing Phoenix man who has cognitive problems, authorities said. Major Perkins, 98, was last seen near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street on Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said. Perkins stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
ABC 15 News
Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
Teen arrested for shooting his friend while they were playing with a gun
A teen is in custody after shooting his friend earlier this month while the two were playing with a gun.
ABC 15 News
Family holds memorial for victims in Chandler double shooting
Dozens of family members gathered Friday to remember a couple killed last week while visiting friends. The shooting happened in Chandler near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Family and friends formed a memorial with candles and flowers to honor 17-year-old Briza Reyes and 19-year-old Jesus Adolfo. The young couple were expecting a child together.
kyma.com
5 found dead in a Phoenix home in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX (AP) — A family of five was found dead inside their north Phoenix home Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Phoenix police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma but didn’t release any details and their names and ages of the five weren’t immediately released.
KTAR.com
Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Scottsdale prompts road closure
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A north Scottsdale intersection is closed following a deadly shooting, according to police. The crash reportedly happened in the area of 94th Street and Thunderbird Road. According to brief statements by officials, the person who died was an adult. Three other people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
ABC 15 News
Police investigating murder-suicide of family of five near 7th and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of a family of five as a murder-suicide at a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Police say the incident occurred at a home near 7th and Northern avenues. Firefighters were initially called to the home for reports of a gas leak just after...
fox10phoenix.com
Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths continue
On Nov. 17, officials have released the identity of the five people who were found dead inside a Phoenix home. As an investigation into the incident continues, people are still reacting to the tragedy. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
KTAR.com
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
KGUN 9 Tucson News
Remembering Officer William H. Murie
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety on November 16, 1980, Officer William H. Murie (#721) was assisting at a scene of a crash when he was struck by a passing vehicle.
