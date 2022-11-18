Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Man sentenced for dealing fentanyl, meth at Phoenix homeless camp
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced last week to 3½ years in the state prison system for selling illegal drugs to people living at a downtown Phoenix homeless camp, authorities said. Cristian Machado, 21, pleaded guilty last month to two felony charges: attempt to sell or transport dangerous...
AZFamily
Biggest drug bust in Mesa PD history: 700K+ fentanyl pills, 15 lbs of hard drugs found
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the biggest drug bust recorded in Mesa Police Department history, officers uncovered over 700,000 fentanyl pills and more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine earlier this month. Police say on Nov. 9, a traffic stop led to police searching an apartment near Country Club and University drives. Inside the “stash house,” officers found 714,300 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of meth, 3.6 pounds of heroin and two pounds of cocaine.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale. Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.
Valley family filing lawsuit against Snapchat, claiming app is haven for drugs dealers
MESA, Ariz. — An East Valley family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Snapchat after their 17-year-old son fatally overdosed in 2020 from drugs allegedly purchased through the social media platform. The family of Zach Plunk, a 17-year-old football player from Hamilton High School, allege Snapchat was responsible...
1 dead, at least 5 injured after man shoots at multiple cars on Arizona interstate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
Arizona couple arrested on suspicion of dangerous-drug possession during traffic stop
A couple is accused by police of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia after a registration check of the vehicle Nov. 12 afternoon showed a warrant out for the driver. The driver, Alina A. Carlise, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with an active failure-to-appear warrant for her arrest, according to police. The passenger, Gabriel A. Chacon, also was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father showed up unannounced to their home.
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting investigation underway in Avondale, causing numerous road closures
AVONDALE, Ariz. - It was a chaotic scene in the West Valley that left one man dead and others injured after a shooting and car crash near Avondale and Encanto boulevards. Avondale Police say one man is in custody, and he's accused of opening fire on several drivers. AVPD's Lauren...
AZFamily
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
nbc16.com
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
ABC 15 News
Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent. At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call. When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent...
12news.com
Shooting spree on Avondale roads end with suspect in custody, 1 dead and others injured
Initial findings suggest that suspect shot at two vehicles on I-10 in Avondale. He exited the vehicle and continued shooting at others before crashing.
KTAR.com
2 kids in stable condition after being shot by father in Chandler
PHOENIX — Two children are in stable condition on Sunday after they were shot by their father, who then killed himself, authorities said. The victims entered the hospital in extremely critical condition after they were shot near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road on Saturday night, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
Valley mom arrested, child dead after ingesting suspected fentanyl, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 32-year-old Valley woman is facing negligent homicide charges after her baby allegedly ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to Scottsdale police. Police say on Sept. 22, Scottsdale officers were called to a home regarding a 13-month-old child who was not breathing. According to the...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
Teen arrested for shooting his friend while they were playing with a gun
A teen is in custody after shooting his friend earlier this month while the two were playing with a gun.
Police identify Phoenix man as alleged gunman in Avondale shooting that left one dead, others injured
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One man has died, multiple others injured and one person is in custody following a shooting in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin of Phoenix. The Avondale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. in the areas...
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
