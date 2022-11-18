ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado football’s offensive keys vs. Washington

By Tony Cosolo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QA1Eg_0jFsWtD000

The Colorado Buffaloes will be playing their last away game of the season on Saturday as they take on the No. 15 Washington Huskies in Seattle. Colorado’s offensive woes have been well-documented during the season but those woes have been even more apparent on the road. CU has only hit the 20-point mark once on the road this year while scoring 10 or fewer three times.

Colorado has the opportunity to play spoiler while Washington is coming off a major upset of its biggest rival, Oregon, and may be looking ahead to its in-state rival Washington State. But CU’s offense has to come alive and put up some big numbers for this game to be close.

Below are a few offensive keys:

Protect the ball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCMdQ_0jFsWtD000 Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado has a streak going that most would like see go away: The Buffs have turned the ball over at least once in their last nine games. If the offense can hold onto the ball, it will go a long way toward getting the upset.

Ride the hot hand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HEcU_0jFsWtD000 Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Fontenot had a big game against USC
that was lost in the score of the contest. Fontenot tallied a 100-yard game while adding a score. Colorado's ground game has not been what we hoped, but getting that shot in the arm from Fontenot could lead to a big rushing game ahead for the Buffaloes.

Achieve 60% passing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qF74K_0jFsWtD000 Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

JT Shrout has only completed 45% of his passes this season but in CU's lone win of the season, he was 8-of-12 and authored two scoring drives to steal the game against Cal. Shrout's struggles with his accuracy have cost Colorado from scoring more points and it's clear that if he's able to get the ball to his receivers, it will go a long way toward winning the game.

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=13647,13580,13576,13565,13563] Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy