Colorado football’s offensive keys vs. Washington

The Colorado Buffaloes will be playing their last away game of the season on Saturday as they take on the No. 15 Washington Huskies in Seattle. Colorado’s offensive woes have been well-documented during the season but those woes have been even more apparent on the road. CU has only hit the 20-point mark once on the road this year while scoring 10 or fewer three times.

Colorado has the opportunity to play spoiler while Washington is coming off a major upset of its biggest rival, Oregon, and may be looking ahead to its in-state rival Washington State. But CU’s offense has to come alive and put up some big numbers for this game to be close.

Below are a few offensive keys:

Protect the ball

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado has a streak going that most would like see go away: The Buffs have turned the ball over at least once in their last nine games. If the offense can hold onto the ball, it will go a long way toward getting the upset.

Ride the hot hand

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Fontenot had a big game against USC that was lost in the score of the contest. Fontenot tallied a 100-yard game while adding a score. Colorado's ground game has not been what we hoped, but getting that shot in the arm from Fontenot could lead to a big rushing game ahead for the Buffaloes.

Achieve 60% passing

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

JT Shrout has only completed 45% of his passes this season but in CU's lone win of the season, he was 8-of-12 and authored two scoring drives to steal the game against Cal. Shrout's struggles with his accuracy have cost Colorado from scoring more points and it's clear that if he's able to get the ball to his receivers, it will go a long way toward winning the game.

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=13647,13580,13576,13565,13563] Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1