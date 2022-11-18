Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Officials warn about the dangers of space heaters ahead of the winter season
Heating equipment such as space heaters are the second leading cause of home fires according to the National Fire Protection Association. It's also the third leading cause of fire deaths. Every year authorities want to reiterate just how dangerous heating equipment can be as it only takes a matter of...
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
wevv.com
Downtown Evansville to hold Santa Stroll event
Downtown Evansville will hold a Christmas event, Santa Stroll. The event begins at Riverside and Main Street. Holiday décor and lighting installations will include lighted trees along Riverside Drive, a Chandelier tree, 12 nutcrackers, and the lighted archway at 2nd and Main Street. Santa, "The Snow Sisters," Olaf, Rudolph...
Shop and Dine at These Indiana Shops & Restaurants for Small Business Saturday
Get ready to shop, eat, and support local Downtown Evansville shops and restaurants with Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? There are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers. When you shop, eat and spend money locally you aren't padding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. What you are doing is helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and fund their children's extracurricular activities, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Huge Estate Sale In Owensboro This Weekend & This Stuff Is Amazing
Y'all know we love to bring you good bargains. We've got a Friday Bargain of the Week that will knock your cheap socks off. First, Estate sales are fabulous. It's other people's stuff but most of the time this stuff is extra good and many times it is antique or vintage.
Things to Do in the Owensboro-Evansville Area on Thanksgiving Weekend
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Feel thankful and foster a dog this ‘Friendsgiving’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick Humane Society is encouraging animal lovers to set an extra place at the Thanksgiving table for one of their rescue dogs this year. Here’s how to become a host family for WHS “Friendsgiving”: Fill Out an Adoption Application on their website, and in the Name put FRIENDSGIVING The shelter […]
WTVW
Ron's Windy & Cold Weekend Forecast
St. Louis man sentenced for sexually exploiting Owensboro …. St. Louis man sentenced for sexually exploiting Owensboro teen. Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck. Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck. Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street. Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street. EPD: Suspect in Sunset Blvd. shooting...
Christmas Wish Toy Drive Happens Tomorrow in Owensboro, Kentucky
Eyeballerz is at it again. Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In/Toy Drive at O'Charley's in Owensboro. It benefits the Christmas Wish program. Friends and family will gather once again to celebrate...
White Flag event issued in Owensboro
(WEHT) - The National Weather Service says White Flag criteria, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill, will likely be met tonight and Saturday night.
macaronikid.com
Holiday Fun In Spencer County
Crunchy leaves, cooler days, pumpkin pie, turkey. There’s a lot to love about November. Including the events!. And even though it’s still technically fall, around the Santa Claus, Indiana, area, this month is often considered the unofficial beginning of the Christmas season. And these six festive November events are the perfect way to kick off the festivities!
thewarwhoop.com
A Day Off for Deer Day
The first shotgun season is a very popular weekend in Wayne County. The day is so popular that Wayne City High School takes off school that Friday, known as Deer Day, to start their deer hunting weekend. Before the early 90s school was still in session during shotgun season until the school attendance was at its lowest. Around 1993 Wayne City High School decided that the Friday of the first shotgun season would be called Deer Day, and school would not be in session.
WEHT/WTVW
Evansville soup kitchen celebrates four decades of service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — 40 years is a long time to give back to the community, but that’s exactly what an Evansville soup kitchen has been doing for the past four decades. Sister Joanna’s Table in downtown Evansville celebrated the milestone with an annual Thanksgiving meal earlier Saturday. Sister Joanna founded other organizations, such as […]
Longtime Residents of Warrick Humane Society Desperately Want Homes for the Holidays
Since COVID, pet adoptions across the country have been down and shelters everywhere are busting at the seams. If you would like to adopt a pet, now is the time! At Warrick Humane Society, our last three pets of the week still haven't found homes. Some of these precious pooches have been at the shelter for several months.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
14news.com
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several pictures and videos show a large fire with heavy smoke late Saturday morning in Princeton. We haven’t been able to get any information from officials, but viewers who sent us video say it was on Kensington Drive behind Walgreens. In video from Kyle Garrett,...
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
WHS celebrates 12 days of Christmas with shelter deals
On the first day of Christmas, what did Warrick Humane Society bring to you? 12 days of Christmas specials!
The Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive is today
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Townsquare Media annual Helping the Hungry Can Food Drive with Henderson Chevy and Sureway Foods is today. Donations for the drive are accepted at all Sureway locations in Henderson from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Donations will be given to the Henderson Christian Community Outreach. Their 911 Gives Hope for […]
