Colonoscopy Is Still the Most Recommended Screening for Colorectal Cancer, Despite Conflicting Headlines and Flawed Interpretations of a New Study

Sinus infections are one of the most common conditions treated by antibiotics and affect many people in the United States each year. Also called sinusitis, sinus infections refer to inflammation and swelling in the tissues of your sinuses. Common sinus infection symptoms include nasal congestion, fatigue, facial pressure, and postnasal...
Most people associate hair loss with men but the fact is, it’s quite common in women too. Female pattern baldness is often genetic but it can also be caused by underlying health problems. Some hair loss can be temporary but without treatment, female pattern baldness is permanent. Luckily there...
Concerns over high cases of two common respiratory viruses have doctors encouraging vaccinations and precautionary measures leading into the holiday season. Doctors are blaming high case rates on “immunity debt.” RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is especially affecting children. It’s highly contagious through close contact and there is no vaccine. Symptoms of RSV can include […] The post Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Alcohol and substance abuse addiction is a serious mental health condition impacting millions of Americans. Approximately one in seven Americans will develop a severe substance abuse disorder in their lifetime. However, only one in 10 will seek treatment for their condition. Many reasons, such as stigma, can cause someone to...
Moistening your airways using a saline solution or dehumidifier can help loosen thick mucus and relieve sinus congestion. Over-the-counter antihistamines or steroid nasal sprays can provide relief if you have allergy-related sinus issues. Certain essential oils, such as eucalyptus and menthol, may ease the uncomfortable sensation of being “stuffed up.”...
