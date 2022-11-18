ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
Fortune

The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular

If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
ABC News

6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases

Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

When are people with flu contagious?

Flu is circulating at extremely high levels in every part of the state. To help prevent its spread, it’s important to know when people with the flu are at their most contagious. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses can be detected in most infected people beginning...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Sneezing, runny nose: the most common COVID symptoms have changed

What are the symptoms of Covid? The answer has changed after nearly three years in the coronavirus pandemic, largely depending on your vaccination status. Nexstar Media reports the ZOE Health Study, a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE, published its findings last week showing the most common Covid symptoms.
AOL Corp

The ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, COVID and flu is causing school closures across the U.S.: ‘It's going to be a tough winter’

Public health experts continue to warn about a trifecta of illnesses that are swirling in many parts of the country. Respiratory syncitial viruses (RSV) and flu cases are surging, causing a strain on children's hospital capacities around the U.S., while COVID-19 simmers in the background. This so-called "tripledemic" is impacting...
TENNESSEE STATE
Ars Technica

Record number of parents miss work as respiratory illnesses spike in kids

Respiratory illnesses are raging this fall, slamming children particularly hard. Cases of influenza-like illnesses are off to a startlingly strong and early start this season. RSV—respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus—continues to skyrocket. A stew of SARS-CoV-2 variants is still simmering in the background. And the rabble of usual cold-season viruses, such as rhinoviruses and enteroviruses, is also making the rounds.
Daily Mail

ANOTHER school goes into 'flu lockdown': Elementary in Kansas shuts for three days and will 'disinfect the building' — with a THIRD of teachers and pupils off sick

An elementary school in Kansas closed for three days this week after being struck by a surge of respiratory illnesses among students and staff. Christ the King Catholic School, a K-8 school of 250 students and 21 teachers in Kansas City, Kansas, closed on Wednesday after more than 50 children and seven staff members reported illness.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WebMD

RSV and Flu Return With a Vengeance, and Keep an Eye on COVID

Nov. 15, 2022 -- Headlines over the past few weeks are ringing the alarm about earlier and more serious flu and RSV outbreaks compared to previous years. Add COVID-19 to the mix and you have a dangerous mash of viruses that have many experts calling for caution and searching for explanations.
Fortune

RSV is on the rise among older adults as the hospitalization rate climbs to 10 times higher than usual

While children’s hospitals and pediatric offices across the country have seen a rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, this current wave is also impacting older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about six out of every 100,000 adults have been hospitalized with the virus—a rate that is 10 times higher than for this time of year, CNN reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy