Want to Fly Like Maverick? These Flight Schools Will Help You Live Out Your ‘Top Gun’ Fighter Jet Fantasies
Tony Scott’s 1986 film Top Gun kindled many an adolescent’s fighter-jet obsession, which no doubt came rushing back thanks to this summer’s sequel starring a youthfully 60-year-old Tom Cruise still turning and burning. Thankfully, select flight schools can indulge the fantasy with everything from a $30,000 full-afterburner ride in an F-104 Starfighter, capable of more than Mach 2, to an FAA-type rating for a host of decommissioned warbirds. Learning how to captain one of these apex predators involves a highly specialized coterie of flight instructors and hardware—but first, naturally, a private pilot’s license. Rick Svetkoff’s Starfighters International may not be able...
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Was B-17 in P-63 Kingcobra's BLINDSPOT? Fears fighter pilot may not have seen the bomber and caused crash 'that killed six people' at Dallas airshow - as fresh video shows sky was full of WWII-era planes
A B-17 bomber appeared to stray into the blindspot of a P-63 Kingcorbra as the historic World War II-era planes collided in midair outside of Dallas on Saturday. Six people are feared dead at the Wings Over Dallas event when the P-63, seemingly unable to spot the B-17 below it, crashed into the large bomber, sending debris flying and igniting a fire nearby.
Plane turned round after passenger mistakenly yells ‘fire’
A Spirit Airlines plane made a U-turn on a journey from Miami to Boston on Monday, after a passenger thought they spotted a fire.Flight 3152 had taken off from Miami International Airport at around 6am, and was still climbing to altitude when a passenger called out “Fire!”They had reportedly seen what they thought was smoke pouring from the vents above the cabin seating.The crew made the decision to return to the departure airport in order to have the aircraft thoroughly checked out.Police officers met the flight when it landed just 40 minutes after take-off.The Airbus A321-20 was not found to...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force investigating damaged B-52 bomber after midair bird strike
An Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber was recently damaged in a skirmish along the northern U.S. border with foes a fraction of its size: birds. Air Force spokesperson Justin Oakes said Tuesday that a B-52H at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, hit a flock of birds in midair Nov. 3, prompting an investigation into how badly the plane — including its eight jet engines — was affected.
CNET
Archer Reveals Its Electric Air Taxi for 10-Minute Flights to the Airport
Archer Aviation's glossy black-and-gray four-passenger electric aircraft could begin shuttling passengers from downtown Manhattan to Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport as soon as 2025, the company said Thursday. That 10-minute flight on Midnight at $100 a pop could be a first step in a potentially dramatic transformation of aviation.
Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone
The plane had already left the gate when the pilot and crew at Long Beach Airport jumped into action This Southwest Airlines pilot is taking "passengers first" to a whole new level! In a viral video tweeted by the Dallas-based airline, a pilot is seen hanging from the plane's cockpit window to retrieve a phone that one of his passengers accidentally left behind. The plane had already left the gate at Long Beach Airport in California when the incident occurred. "When our employees at @LGBairport noticed a customer's phone left behind in a...
Cabin of Delta Flight to Los Angeles Fills With Smoke in Harrowing Video
The plane was forced to make an emergency landing.
This Passenger Got an Emergency Flying Lesson After His Pilot Passed Out at 10,000 Feet
The selfie Darren Harrison has just taken shows him dressed casually in white shorts and a T-shirt with his bare feet propped up on a plush gray leather seat. He is the lone passenger in the roomy six-seat cabin of a single-engine Cessna 208 turboprop some 12,000 feet above the Atlantic off the east coast of Florida.
Plane passenger’s phone returned through cockpit window
A video released this week by Southwest Airlines shows a lost and found case that goes above and beyond. With the help of of operations agents and a captain, a phone made it through a cockpit window.
