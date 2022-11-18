With the holiday season beginning and another year drawing to a close, we would like to reflect on some of the things we are thankful for in Lawrence County this past year. • All of the first responders who serve the Tri-State, from law enforcement, to firefighters to medical personnel. Whether it is an auto accident, a structure fire or an overdose, they are always on the scene working to keep our communities safe.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO