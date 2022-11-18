Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Ina Sheridan
Ina C. Sheridan, 84, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Harbor HealthCare of Ironton, surrounded by her family. A funeral mass at St. Joseph Church in Ironton, followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery, will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday. She was preceded in...
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County woman named as Homemaker of the Year
A member of the Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named as Homemaker of the Year for the region by the Ohio Homemakers. Anita Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district and state offices.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Things to be thankful for this past year
With the holiday season beginning and another year drawing to a close, we would like to reflect on some of the things we are thankful for in Lawrence County this past year. • All of the first responders who serve the Tri-State, from law enforcement, to firefighters to medical personnel. Whether it is an auto accident, a structure fire or an overdose, they are always on the scene working to keep our communities safe.
Ironton Tribune
Bill Rosenberger: Many helped make United Way reading event a sucess
Scientists report that reading to children stimulates brain activity and development. While that sounds good, it’s even better to see it in person. And that’s what happened Nov. 15 when United Way of the River Cities and more than 200 volunteers read in third-grade classrooms in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County.
Ironton Tribune
Forest retires after 26 years
After 26 years with the force, Sgt. Tony Forest has retired from the Ironton Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, there was a retirement party for Forest in the lobby of the Ironton City Center with family members and his fellow officers in attendance. But he assured everyone that he will...
Ironton Tribune
Kiwanis deliver Thanksgiving food baskets
It was the 28th year for the club’s holiday project. Kiwanis president Scott Hill and Joshua Joseph, chairman of the project, said 25 baskets were delivered in the Greenup County school district, while 15 each were given to families in the Raceland-Worthington and Russell districts. The club works with the Family Resource Centers in the three school districts to identify families who need help.
Ironton Tribune
ARTS AND CULTURE: ‘Savage Ancient Seas’
GALLIPOLIS — The largest exhibition in the world that specifically addresses marine paleontology and features mounted fossils up to 45 feet in length will continue through Saturday, Dec. 31 in Gallipolis at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library. “Savage Ancient Seas” is an interactive exhibit produced by Embedded...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: Festival of Trees and Christmas Market
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Festival of Trees and Christmas Market took place from Nov. 18-20.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Council to hold public on zoning ordinances on Dec. 22
The Ironton City Council will have a public hearing on at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Council chambers. The agenda will include ordinances 22-64, 22-65, 22-67, 22-68, 22-69 which define outpatient drug treatment facility and inpatient or residential treatment facility. The proposed ordinances together with any maps, plans and the report of the City Planning Commission, shall be on file in the office of the Mayor for public examination.
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
