Ross County, OH

10TV

Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in South Linden on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Officers searched the area and found a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night. According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

Man convicted of killing his wife sentenced to life in prison

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of murdering his wife at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison. Santiago Martinez, 44, was found guilty earlier this month of murder in connection to the 2021 death of Alexandra Berrios. In addition to the prison sentence, Martinez will have eligibility for parole in 15 years.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Deputy, suspect shot at Ross County Sheriff's Office

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy and a suspect were shot at the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said a suspect was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
COLUMBUS, OH
