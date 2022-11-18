Read full article on original website
Ross County residents donate blood in honor of deputy seriously injured in shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — It's been several days since Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot while on duty. It happened right outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office when 42- year-old Nicholas Mitchell approached a door and exchanged gunfire with Sgt. Kocheran. Mitchell died from his injuries, but Sgt. Kocheran is...
Police: Bystander injured in shooting during fight in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Franklinton neighborhood on Wednesday. A witness said two people started fighting near Herbert's Market in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m. The witness said one of the two people pulled out a...
Police arrest man accused of firing shotgun at officers in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing a shotgun at two Columbus police officers earlier this month is in jail. Two officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood on Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired. Body camera footage shows...
Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
Police: 1 killed in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in South Linden on Tuesday. The Columbus Division of Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Officers searched the area and found a...
Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman on the city's east side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at west Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a carry-out in west Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 4:55 p.m., according to a release.
1 dead after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night. According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.
Videos show what happened before exchange of gunfire between suspect, Ross County deputy
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surveillance video released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office shows what transpired between a man and a deputy before the two exchanged gunfire. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s office in Chillicothe. In the video, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell is seen...
Man convicted of killing his wife sentenced to life in prison
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted of murdering his wife at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park in 2021 was sentenced to life in prison. Santiago Martinez, 44, was found guilty earlier this month of murder in connection to the 2021 death of Alexandra Berrios. In addition to the prison sentence, Martinez will have eligibility for parole in 15 years.
Chillicothe community members hold prayer vigil for Sgt. Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe community gathered together Sunday to support Sgt. Eric Kochran, who still remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center, fighting for his life after being shot in the doorway of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. “Today they said he was having a better...
Deputy, suspect shot at Ross County Sheriff's Office
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy and a suspect were shot at the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Ross County Sheriff George Lavender said Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said a suspect was...
73-year-old acquitted on involuntary manslaughter charge in June 2021 incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was acquitted on an involuntary manslaughter charge Friday following an incident in June of 2021 in east Columbus, according to the Franklin County prosecutor's office. On Oct. 7, Robert Thomas, 73, was indicted on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge...
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead after his vehicle struck median on US Route 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a median and overturned in Pickaway County early Friday, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to U.S. Route 23, near state Route 762 at 12:41 a.m. on a call of a vehicle crash....
Governor DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of veteran firefighter killed in hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags in Cuyahoga County and state buildings in Columbus be lowered in honor of the life and service of the veteran Cleveland firefighter who was killed Saturday night. Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who...
Ohio State police, student government give out 200 car locks to prevent vehicle theft on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of being the victim, students at The Ohio State University are working with OSU’s Police Department on prevention this weekend with their Steering Wheel Lock Program, giving 200 steering wheel locks to the most vulnerable students. “On the student side, for many of us,...
Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
Brutus, the dog shot in the face, recovering but family wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brutus the dog is home recovering, with a few added sutures and a few less teeth, after being shot in the face. It happened Monday morning at his home on Butler Avenue. His owner, Heather Mitchell, says her son was home sick from school and heard the gunshots. One of those bullets went right through Brutus’ jaw.
