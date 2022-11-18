ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

petapixel.com

Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits

With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
hypebeast.com

Largely Forgotten Painting Turns Out to Be Genuine Artwork by Rembrandt

For years, experts at The Hague’s Museum Bredius dismissed an oil painting for a true piece by Rembrandt, thinking that it was merely produced by a follower of the Dutch master. First reported by The Guardian, Johanneke Verhave, along with fellow researcher, Jeroen Giltaij, who serves as the chief...
ARTnews

Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art

Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
Gizmodo

See Some of the Year's Best Nature Photos

The world is filled with breathtaking natural landscapes and displays of life in movement. And the recently announced winners of the Nature Conservancy’s annual Photo Contest provide many dazzling examples of both. This year’s contest was reportedly the largest yet, with the organization saying it received more than 100,000...
Amy Christie

Renaissance painting found in London bedroom: "It glowed with quality"

"Depiction of the Madonna and Child," a masterpiece painted by a follower of Filippino Lippi, worth around $320,000, turned up in a 90-year-old woman's bedroom in London. As she went through each room of a bungalow in north London, little did Siobhan Tyrrell, who is the head valuer at Dawsons Auctioneers' London office, suspect what she would find.
ARTnews

Two of the U.S.’s Biggest Anime Conventions Will Ban AI-Generated Art

Anime NYC and Animé Los Angeles, two of the largest anime conventions in the U.S., have both announced that they will not accept AI art in the “artist alleys” where artists sell illustrations, paintings, and merchandise based on an artist’s original designs. “Anime NYC does not allow AI generated art,” a representative of the convention wrote in an email to ARTnews. “Artists selected for Anime NYC this year were all curated by our veteran artist alley team, and it is a roster of over 300 artists from around the planet with diverse styles and artwork they create themselves.” The representative said...
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

A One-of-a-Kind Gift of Commissioned Art is not as Out of Reach as you Think...

After giving gifts to the same people for decades, one often runs out of ideas. How do you surprise that special someone when you've already done all the personal photo gifts and scrapbooks you can think of? In an era where we all get the things we want, the second we want it anyway, how are we supposed to shop for people anymore? If you're looking for a truly unique and thoughtful present for someone, I'm here to tell you that a one-of-a-kind gift of commissioned art might be just what you're looking for, and you don't have to have Medici money to do it.
yankodesign.com

This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore

There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.

