ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency

Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more

It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets considering signing Justin Verlander?

The Mets are hopeful of re-signing Jacob deGrom, but if they fail in that pursuit, reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander has emerged as a “prominent possibility” for the team, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma cites a source that confirms the Mets are indeed considering the former Astros ace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
CLEVELAND, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees players as World Cup teams: Part one

In case you’ve missed it, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow. A love of baseball obviously does not necessarily correlate with a love of all sports, soccer included. There’s plenty of people for who the World Cup is the only thing they watch in the sport. To help them, I’ve attempted to compare Yankees players to the 32 teams who will be competing. Here’s part one!
NJ.com

Yankees target Aaron Judge posts to Instagram amid free agency, Dodgers rumor

Was Aaron Judge being cryptic? Probably not. But it’s fun to speculate while there’s no baseball to be played until February, and while Judge remains a free agent. On Saturday, Judge posted a highlight reel video of himself celebrating his American League MVP victory — and he shouted out the Yankees in a way that didn’t exactly look toward the future or the past.
NJ.com

MLB insider explains why Mets should sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Do the New York Yankees have to worry about their neighbor?. The New York Mets will be looking to add talent to their roster this offseason, and there’s a slugging outfielder over in the Bronx who just became a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Win now - Is that a question?

Yanks cannot waste prime years of Cole and Judge - and perhaps Rizzo. Thoughts on how to proceed. Judge is signed. Carpenter is signed. Money comes in from salaries of Chappy, Britton, Green, Taillon and a few smaller savings. Add to that $$ saved from dumping Donaldson and Hicks. (Yeah,...
FanSided

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy