Mets’ Brandon Nimmo moving fast in free agency
Brandon Nimmo is the guy to get. The New York Mets center fielder is reportedly getting a lot of attention as a free agent. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Nimmo is meeting personally with teams and that several teams have expressed that...
Yankees have several trade candidates, MLB insider says
Brian Cashman is ready to wheel and deal. Of course, the No. 1 item on the New York Yankees general manager’s to-do list is to re-sign newly-minted American League MVP Aaron Judge. Cashman also will scour the open market for pitching help, with needs in the starting rotation and...
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has near-historic price tag, MLB insider says
Jacob deGrom is looking for the big bucks. That’s why he opted out of his contract with the New York Mets after the world series to test free agency. So how much is the ace looking to get paid?. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New...
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery
NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
Odds: Red Sox, Yankees Among Five Teams Set To Heavily Pursue Aaron Judge
Could the Boston Red Sox stab their rival New York Yankees in the back by stealing the face of their franchise? Oddsmakers could see it happening. The Red Sox are far from the odds-on favorite to land Judge, but they certainly are in the running. Logically, the Yankees are the...
Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason
Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Mets considering signing Justin Verlander?
The Mets are hopeful of re-signing Jacob deGrom, but if they fail in that pursuit, reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander has emerged as a “prominent possibility” for the team, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma cites a source that confirms the Mets are indeed considering the former Astros ace.
Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M
NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
Yankees players as World Cup teams: Part one
In case you’ve missed it, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow. A love of baseball obviously does not necessarily correlate with a love of all sports, soccer included. There’s plenty of people for who the World Cup is the only thing they watch in the sport. To help them, I’ve attempted to compare Yankees players to the 32 teams who will be competing. Here’s part one!
Yankees target Aaron Judge posts to Instagram amid free agency, Dodgers rumor
Was Aaron Judge being cryptic? Probably not. But it’s fun to speculate while there’s no baseball to be played until February, and while Judge remains a free agent. On Saturday, Judge posted a highlight reel video of himself celebrating his American League MVP victory — and he shouted out the Yankees in a way that didn’t exactly look toward the future or the past.
MLB insider explains why Mets should sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Do the New York Yankees have to worry about their neighbor?. The New York Mets will be looking to add talent to their roster this offseason, and there’s a slugging outfielder over in the Bronx who just became a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Win now - Is that a question?
Yanks cannot waste prime years of Cole and Judge - and perhaps Rizzo. Thoughts on how to proceed. Judge is signed. Carpenter is signed. Money comes in from salaries of Chappy, Britton, Green, Taillon and a few smaller savings. Add to that $$ saved from dumping Donaldson and Hicks. (Yeah,...
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
