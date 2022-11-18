Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Coffee Loving Layout
As the weather cools down it’s time to pick up warm and toasty drinks. Victoria used new stamps and dies from Catherine Pooler for this fun Coffee Layout. The stamps are perfect for creating sentiments and little embellishments and the dies create larger focal points like the yummy cup o’ joe with a foamy topping. And how fun is the coffee ring and coffee bean pattern papers for backgrounds and borders!
Recycled Crafts
Plastic Canvas Turkey Centerpiece Pattern
Get ready to charm your Thanksgiving guests with this adorable 3D plastic canvas turkey design. It can be purchased at Mary Maxim. Measuring about 6″ high and 10″ long, the kit includes the plastic canvas, yarn and instructions. How adorable is this little guy?!. I love the feathers...
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Jelly Roll Race Quilt
On your mark, get set, go! It’s time to make a jelly roll race quilt. If you check out social media you will see that these are all the rage right now. This tutorial from Carol Lyles Shaw shows you how to make one for yourself. It is not hard and it looks great.
Recycled Crafts
Warm Winter Wishes Cross Stitch Pattern
This sweet little design would be so cute on a greeting card or as a bookmark to go with the gift of a book. Of course I love it extra because I’m a knitter and that little mitten is so cute!. The pattern, from Darling Whimsy Designs, is 52...
Recycled Crafts
Winter Woods Watercolor Card
Kassi has a quick and easy way to create a beautiful watercolor card for Winter. Since Distress Inks react with water she stamped the trees from Gina K. in green and brown colors of Distress Inks and then used a wet paint brush to pull out and blend the color. She’s also sharing how easy it to paint the snowy hills and background yourself in a video over on her blog.
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
Recycled Crafts
How to Sew a Gnome – Free Sewing Pattern
This holiday gnome would make a cozy addition to your holiday decor! Sweet Red Poppy shows how you can sew a gnome for your home, and has a free sewing pattern you can use. The pattern includes two sizes – the small has a chest that’s roughly 6″ across, while the large has a chest that’s approximately 8″ across. Her tutorial shows step-by-step how to make an adorable little gnome for your home! Go to Sweet Red Poppy for the tutorial and free pattern.
Recycled Crafts
Wine In A Can Advent Calendar For The Hard To Buy Adult
When I was younger, I always looked forward to Christmas. I loved the excitement of waiting for the big day to arrive and the joy of opening all of the presents. However, as I got older, I realized that life can be really hard. I am always busy and no matter how hard I try, I can never seem to get ahead. I’m not saying that being an adult is bad – in fact, it can be really rewarding – but sometimes I just want to go back to when I was a kid and enjoy everything without all the stress.
Watch the 5 best dog videos on Twitter this week
From the scariest halloween dog costume ever to a burrito-eating bulldog, here's the best dogs from Twitter this week
Recycled Crafts
Needle Felted Sugar Plum Fairy!
Over at Studio DIY you can find the full instructions to make this gorgeous fairy! She’s suitable for a gift to the fairy lover in your family, as an ornament for the tree (if you make her a little smaller) or as a fun decoration anywhere this holiday season.
Recycled Crafts
eBook Make and Give Home Apothecary
It is critically important to our well-being to spend some time de-stressing and taking care of our bodies and minds. Yet many times it is left too far down the”To-Do list. It often takes a caring friend or family member to remind us to slow down and look after ourselves in the way we would for others. You can purchase this book here.
Recycled Crafts
Autumn Quilt Inspired Layout
Monique used lots of pretty pattern papers from Pretty Little Studio for this quilt inspired design. The papers form a sunburst pattern on one half of the layout, stitched together for a handmade rustic look that works so well with the crafty theme. Behind the photo are a half circles for journaling and quotes, along with short borders and the title.
Recycled Crafts
Lemur Quilt Pattern
Few quilts are cuter than this Lana Lemur quilt kit that is available for purchase over at the Fat Quarter Shop. Both the pattern and the fabric are designed by Elizabeth Hartman and it is charming. The fabric manufacturer is Robert Kaufman Fabrics so you know it is going to be high quality.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Tree Pop Up Page
Check out this amazing Christmas Tree Pop Up Page from Sheree! When you pull the tab the tree pops up to reveal a photo underneath and journaling on the tag that slides out. She’s sharing step by step directions on how to create this layout over on the Felicity Jane blog.
Recycled Crafts
Light Up Polar Bear Card
When you run your finger along the bottom of this card the lights around the Polar Bear light up one by one, how amazing is that!? Jessica used stamps from Honey Bee and lights and electronics from Chibitronics to create this wonderful Christmas Card. Anyone who receives this card is sure to light up with joy!
Recycled Crafts
Mini Christmas Stocking Garland Free Sewing Pattern
This mini Christmas stocking garland is an easy sewing project that adds a festive touch to your holiday decor. Coral & Co. has a free sewing pattern you can use to make one. It’s quick to make, which is always a plus during the busy holiday season. You can make a mini stocking garland in less than an hour! Go to Coral & Co. for the free pattern and tutorial.
Natural Landscape Photography Awards 2022: beautiful scenes with minimal editing
Now in its second year, the natural Landscape Photography Awards celebrates realistic landscapes with minimal edits
14 Screenshots Of Entitled Brides Making Shocking, Wild, And Ridiculous Demands For Their Wedding
Imagine forcing people to pay $2,000 to be in a wedding party. 😳
Recycled Crafts
Tote Bag Recessed Zipper Sewing Tutorial
A recessed zipper is a nice finish for a bag. A zipper across the top of the bag keeps your things secure, but you might not want to have the zipper sitting right there on top. If that’s the case, a recessed zipper is how to go. So Sew Easy has a tutorial showing how you can sew a recessed zipper into the next bag you make. Go there now to see how to do it.
Artist's unusual techniques and tools mesmerize viewers as he paints magical scenes
The Jay Lee painting tutorial already has 184 million views. People can't look away!
Comments / 0