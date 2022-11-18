Read full article on original website
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
For some people, psychotherapy on its own may not be enough to treat their depression. In certain cases, some individuals may benefit from taking antidepressants as an additional method of treatment. Antidepressants alter the chemistry of the brain as they work with chemicals called neurotransmitters, according to Healthline. Because of their effects on neurotransmitters, antidepressants can be prescribed to treat a variety of mental health conditions, like major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
scitechdaily.com
Human Cocaine and Heroin Addiction Is Tied to Impairments in Specific Brain Circuit
According to a new study, white matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin. The research, which was published on October 6 in the journal Neuron, was conducted by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine.
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Be Cautious About Who You Surround Yourself With
Your reactions aren’t yours. Your limitations are theirs. We’ve all heard that we’re the average of those we spend the most time with. “Successful” people say to surround yourself with positive people. And when we look at the kind of people miserable souls surround themselves with, the results speak for themselves.
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
Freethink
Cheap blood pressure med could help treat alcoholism
A medication used to treat high blood pressure might also be able to help people overcome alcohol use disorder, according to a new study by researchers at the NIH and Yale University. The challenge: If a person is unable to break drinking habits that are damaging their health, job, or...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
Healthline
Irritable Bowel Syndrome: How Psychological Stress Contributes to IBS Symptoms
Researchers say psychological stress can produce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). They say the research could lead to new treatments for IBS. Experts say it’s possible to manage IBS symptoms with lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise. The link between stress and gastrointestinal distress is well known.
2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds
A new study found that at least one year of treatment with certain kinds of oral diabetes medications was associated with a 22% reduced risk of developing all types of dementia in older adults. On the other hand, the study also found that another oral medication commonly used to treat...
MedicalXpress
Sleeping medications used for insomnia may combat drug and alcohol addiction
Rutgers researchers think they have identified a biological process for drug and alcohol addiction, and believe existing insomnia treatments could be used to reduce or eliminate cravings. A review in Biological Psychiatry explains how ongoing work at the Rutgers Brain Health Institute and elsewhere demonstrates that the brain's orexin system—which...
scitechdaily.com
Solving the Dopamine Riddle: Scientists Pinpoint Genetic Mechanism Linking Brain Chemical to Schizophrenia
Researchers examining post-mortem brains confirm a long-held hypothesis explaining neurotransmitter’s connection to a debilitating disorder. How does the brain chemical dopamine relate to schizophrenia? It is a question that vexed scientists for more than 70 years, and now researchers at the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD) believe they have solved the challenging riddle. This new understanding may lead to better treatment of schizophrenia, an often-devastating brain disorder characterized by delusional thinking, hallucinations, and other forms of psychosis.
New study reveals COVID effects on brain
A study conducted by Banner Sun Health Research Institute researchers revealed new information and findings on how the COVID-19 virus invades the human brain. The study is the most comprehensive research on COVID-19 in the brain to date. Led by Drs. Geidy Serrano and Thomas Beach, the study looked at the brains of 42 people who died of COVID-19 and 107 control subjects, all from the institute’s Brain and Body Donation program, who did not have the virus from 2019 to 2021.
cohaitungchi.com
Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking
It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
Medical News Today
Causes of a lump on the finger knuckle joint
A lump on the finger knuckle joint that appears suddenly can cause concern. It can happen for many reasons, ranging from an inflammatory disease to an infection or, more rarely, a tumor. Most tumors that affect the hands are benign, meaning they are not cancerous. However, cancerous tumors around a...
Medical News Today
How depression affects taste and appetite
Sometimes, people with depression may find that they lose their appetite or do not enjoy the taste of food. The combination of altered taste and a small appetite may result in undesired weight loss. However, there are ways to manage reduced appetite and still get adequate nutrition. Health experts. keeping...
Two women stopped binge eating after their brains were stimulated with electricity
What if we told you that electric zaps to the brain stopped two women from binge eating?. Dr. Casey Halpern, a neurosurgeon at the University of Pennsylvania, told The New York Times that he and his colleagues decided to try deep brain stimulation on patients that had the common but underreported disorder.
