32 Creatives from 32 Countries Design 32 Soccer Balls to Make a Social Impact
As the biggest stage in world football, simply qualifying for the FIFA World Cup is an achievement in itself. Only 32 countries make the cut for each highly-anticipated tournament, which only happens once every four years (men’s and women’s, respectively). To celebrate this year’s games in Qatar, the...
The Daily Heller: The Greatest Catalog Design Story Ever Told
The moment I first held Ladislav Sutnar and Knud Lönberg Holm’s 1950 masterpiece of American Modernist functional design, Catalog Design Progress, I wanted a copy of my own. Originally a practical guide for customers of Sweet’s Catalog Service, over the years it became the model of progressive information graphics (or information architecture, as it was later dubbed by Richard Saul Wurman).
What Matters to Joseph Cohen
Debbie Millman has an ongoing project at PRINT titled “What Matters.” This is an effort to understand the interior life of artists, designers, and creative thinkers. This facet of the project is a request of each invited respondent to answer ten identical questions and submit a nonprofessional photograph.
