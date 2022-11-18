Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ABC News
Woman who danced with President Obama, Michelle Obama at White House dies at 113
A Washington, D.C., woman who got to live her dream of meeting former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in her 100s has died. Virginia McLaurin died Monday at the age of 113, according to a post on her Facebook page. McLaurin met the Obamas at the White House...
Michelle Obama Recounts The Scariest Moment In Her Life
In an interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," former First Lady Michelle Obama talked about her new book, "The Light We Carry," which is about the importance of hope and resilience in difficult times. Colbert asked Obama about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. "What was it like for you?" Colbert asked the former first lady. Obama replied, "It was sad. It was deeply, deeply disappointing, disheartening, but it wasn't completely surprising." The former first lady explained, "With the language, the behavior, we were creeping toward some kind of chaotic moment." However, the "Becoming" author urged people to stay hopeful, even in dark times.
WATCH: Ted Cruz slams The View for allegedly letting Hillary Clinton lie about 2016
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out The View on Monday for alleged hypocrisy, claiming the hosts don't pressure Democratic election deniers to explain themselves while routinely doing so to Republicans. He cited 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as examples.
A woman interrupts President Barack Obama’s speech with a steamy compliment
Barack Obama is one of the most handsome presidents the United States has had, and his supporters believe it too! During his speech on a campaign trail in Detroit, Michigan, Michelle Obama’s husband got a steamy compliment from a crowd member. While speaking to the audience at the...
Biden will host his granddaughter Naomi's wedding at the White House. Here are 10 other White House weddings throughout history.
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi will hold her wedding at the White House November 19, joining a long, rich history of White House weddings.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate
Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a New York Times reporter several times that she’s in “continuous” discussions with Donald Trump about being his running mate if he decides to run for the presidency, the journalist reported Sunday. Trump hasn’t yet announced he’s running, and has...
Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy
The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.
12 photos that show the Trump family's lavish wedding celebrations through the years
Trump family weddings are always lavish affairs. Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos took place at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club November 12.
BBC
Michelle Obama: Being kind to myself is a challenge
Michelle Obama has admitted she struggles with negative thoughts about her appearance and her "fearful mind", but that women need to "learn to love ourselves as we are". In her new book, the former US first lady reveals she "hates how I look all the time and no matter what".
Virginia McLaurin, who went viral dancing with the Obamas, dies at 113
Virginia McLaurin went viral for spontaneously dancing with former President Obama and Michelle Obama during a 2016 Black History Month celebration.
Barron Trump At Tiffany’s Wedding: See The Teen At His Sister’s Nuptials
He’s all grown up! Barron Trump looked just like his father Donald Trump at half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 16-year-old student, whom Donald shares with wife Melania Trump, looked quite dapper during the extravagant event held at his father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL, as seen in photos here.
Michelle Obama ‘Rattled’ When Trump Encouraged Capitol Attack: The ‘Most Frightening Thing I’ve Ever Witnessed’
The former first lady detailed watching the footage of the deadly assault on the Capitol on TV, describing her 'shock' at the January 6 insurrection.
Who Is Paying for Naomi Biden's Wedding? Details of White House Ceremony
The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be marrying her fiancé, Peter Neal, on the White House lawn later this month.
Why Michelle Obama Opted Out of Wearing Braids in the White House
Michelle Obama will go down in history as one of the most stylish first ladies this country has ever seen. But while promoting her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," Obama admitted she didn't feel completely comfortable expressing herself with her hair during her time in the White House. Per the Washington Post, following the 2008 presidential election, she recalled wanting to wear her hair in braids, which would've been an easier style for her to maintain given the rigor of her new lifestyle, but she ended up deciding against it, feeling as though the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black president.
Bono says he passed out in the Lincoln Bedroom at the White House after having a drink with President Obama
Bono said in his new book that Obama found him fast asleep in the Lincoln Bedroom after he disappeared from the dinner table.
Michelle Obama: Trump victory ‘still hurts’ after six years
Michelle Obama says six years after Donald Trump’s White House win, his victory “still hurts.”. “It felt like something more, something much uglier than a simple political defeat,” Obama said in a clip from the audio version of her forthcoming book, “The Light we Carry,” published Monday by NPR.
Inside Tiffany Trump's Stunning Wedding
Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony held at the twice-impeached former president's home in Palm Beach, Florida, the Mar-A-Lago Club. Tiffany and Boulos married on November 12, 2022, and almost had their wedding day knocked out by the approaching Hurricane Nicole, which wrecked parts of the Atlantic coast ahead of the big day.
Biden's granddaughter married in private ceremony on White House South Lawn
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi, had a private wedding that was closed to the media Saturday.
Ivanka Trump Crops Don Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Out Of Tiffany’s Wedding Photo
Navigating family photos can be hard, especially once in-laws get involved. Ivanka Trump got involved in some controversy, when she cropped her brother Donald Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle from a family photo at her sister Tiffany’s wedding on Instagram. One of the shots included in a series of photos included Ivanka, 41, with the bride, 29, as well as Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples, 59, stepmom Melania Trump, 52, and sister-in-law Lara Trump, 40, (whose married to Eric). Even though Kimberly, 53, wasn’t included in the shot, it was apparent that she was cropped out, after Ivanka shared the whole photo on her Instagram Stories.
