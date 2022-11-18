Michelle Obama will go down in history as one of the most stylish first ladies this country has ever seen. But while promoting her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," Obama admitted she didn't feel completely comfortable expressing herself with her hair during her time in the White House. Per the Washington Post, following the 2008 presidential election, she recalled wanting to wear her hair in braids, which would've been an easier style for her to maintain given the rigor of her new lifestyle, but she ended up deciding against it, feeling as though the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black president.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO