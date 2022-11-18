ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The List

Michelle Obama Recounts The Scariest Moment In Her Life

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," former First Lady Michelle Obama talked about her new book, "The Light We Carry," which is about the importance of hope and resilience in difficult times. Colbert asked Obama about the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. "What was it like for you?" Colbert asked the former first lady. Obama replied, "It was sad. It was deeply, deeply disappointing, disheartening, but it wasn't completely surprising." The former first lady explained, "With the language, the behavior, we were creeping toward some kind of chaotic moment." However, the "Becoming" author urged people to stay hopeful, even in dark times.
The List

Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy

The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.
BBC

Michelle Obama: Being kind to myself is a challenge

Michelle Obama has admitted she struggles with negative thoughts about her appearance and her "fearful mind", but that women need to "learn to love ourselves as we are". In her new book, the former US first lady reveals she "hates how I look all the time and no matter what".
POPSUGAR

Why Michelle Obama Opted Out of Wearing Braids in the White House

Michelle Obama will go down in history as one of the most stylish first ladies this country has ever seen. But while promoting her new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," Obama admitted she didn't feel completely comfortable expressing herself with her hair during her time in the White House. Per the Washington Post, following the 2008 presidential election, she recalled wanting to wear her hair in braids, which would've been an easier style for her to maintain given the rigor of her new lifestyle, but she ended up deciding against it, feeling as though the American people were "just getting adjusted" to having a Black president.
The Hill

Michelle Obama: Trump victory ‘still hurts’ after six years

Michelle Obama says six years after Donald Trump’s White House win, his victory “still hurts.”. “It felt like something more, something much uglier than a simple political defeat,” Obama said in a clip from the audio version of her forthcoming book, “The Light we Carry,” published Monday by NPR.
The List

Inside Tiffany Trump's Stunning Wedding

Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony held at the twice-impeached former president's home in Palm Beach, Florida, the Mar-A-Lago Club. Tiffany and Boulos married on November 12, 2022, and almost had their wedding day knocked out by the approaching Hurricane Nicole, which wrecked parts of the Atlantic coast ahead of the big day.
HollywoodLife

Ivanka Trump Crops Don Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Out Of Tiffany’s Wedding Photo

Navigating family photos can be hard, especially once in-laws get involved. Ivanka Trump got involved in some controversy, when she cropped her brother Donald Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle from a family photo at her sister Tiffany’s wedding on Instagram. One of the shots included in a series of photos included Ivanka, 41, with the bride, 29, as well as Tiffany’s mom Marla Maples, 59, stepmom Melania Trump, 52, and sister-in-law Lara Trump, 40, (whose married to Eric). Even though Kimberly, 53, wasn’t included in the shot, it was apparent that she was cropped out, after Ivanka shared the whole photo on her Instagram Stories.
