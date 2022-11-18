ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

18-year-old held captive in her room for a year, escapes; 3 charged

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KN6PG_0jFsH9AW00

A young woman who said she was held captive in her locked room for at least a year has escaped, police in North Las Vegas said this week.

Police have arrested Addy Gonzales, the young woman’s mother; Maria Pasarin, the young woman’s grandmother; and Daniel Omezcua, KVVU reported. They all face charges of false imprisonment and child abuse, NBC News reported.

Police did not say what the relationship was between Omezcua and the young woman, who had recently turned 18.

Police said a neighbor had seen a teen girl “trying to use a ladder to climb” back into her home after the young woman had gone to a neighbor’s backyard to get food and water, drinking from the neighbor’s hose, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said the victim then tried to go back to her bedroom, KBLR reported.

The young woman had climbed out a window by tying her clothes together.

When police went into the room, they found it locked but there was no doorknob — only a security lock that could only be opened from either side by a key. The young woman did not have a key. She told the authorities that she gets food or water from her mother once a day, the Review-Journal reported.

Police said they found a box spring, a bed frame and a bucket.

The young woman told police that she felt like a prisoner, the Review-Journal reported.

Police spoke to the young woman’s mother via phone and asked her why her daughter was locked in a room. Police said the woman was “evasive” and didn’t want police in the house until she was there, KVVU reported.

The Department of Child Protective Services had contacted the family several times, but each claim of abuse or neglect was found to be unsubstantiated or it was the case that CPSC didn’t have enough cooperation to pursue an investigation, police said, according to KBLR.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
truecrimedaily

63-year-old Tenn. man charged with murder, rape after missing 15-year-old is found dead in woods

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man faces several charges, including murder, after a missing teenage girl was found dead in the woods. Fifteen-year-old Olivia Daryl Taylor’s family reported her missing to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said it was "imperative" to find Taylor and that "illegal drugs, other individuals participating in illegal activity, and other criminal activity may be involved in the missing of Taylor."
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
truecrimedaily

Woman who said cops hadn’t seen 'anyone as pretty as her' is now accused of killing her mother

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who previously allegedly dined and dashed at an airport Chili’s last month now stands accused of killing her 62-year-old mother. According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Oct. 26 at around 2:34 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 10100 block of June Flower Drive to a report of an injured resident. At the scene, officers reportedly found a woman with multiple lacerations, and she was pronounced dead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction

A 55-year-old man in Florida whose face is nearly covered in tattoos will spend the rest of his life behind bars for beating another man to death with a baseball bat more than 20 years ago. A state judge on Friday ordered Randy Petersilge to serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2001 slaying of Simon Clarke, authorities announced on Wednesday.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Lost Both Arms in Pit Bull Attack Arrested on Meth Charges

A South Carolina woman who lost both of her arms in a vicious dog attack last March has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to Greenville NBC affiliate WYFF. Kyleen Waltman, 38, was allegedly found with 15.5 grams of methamphetamine in her purse and pants pocket when police pulled over her car on Tuesday, The State reported. She was released from jail Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to the outlet. Waltman’s arms had to be amputated after she was attacked by three pit bulls while walking down a road in her hometown of Honea Path. A GoFundMe campaign launched by Waltman’s family after the tragedy has raised more than $300,000 to date.Read it at The State
HONEA PATH, SC
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS LA

Arrest made in connection with attack on couple after Elton John concert

An arrest has been made in connection with the beating of a couple in a Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert. No other information was released surrounding the arrest following the attack, which was caught on video around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the attack followed a fender bender following John's three sold out shows at the venue and the victims (described as a man and a woman who are married) had attended the concert. Following the crash, the male victim exited his car and an argument ensued, resulting in the man being attacked by multiple individuals. Police said the man's wife was pulled by her hair while attempting to check on her husband and was knocked to the floor.When she came to, she worked to revive her husband, and managed to get him in their car, driving him to the hospital. He has since been released. The wife did not require hospitalization.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Law & Crime

Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters

One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
138K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy