Damien Chazelle Calls ‘Babylon’ A “Poison Pen Hate Letter To Hollywood,” But A “Love Letter To Cinema”

Quentin Tarantino has declared that the current film era is the “worst in history”.Speaking of the modern movie era being tied with the 1980s and 1950s, the 59-year-old filmmaker expressed that today’s films come under “the worst in Hollywood history.”“Even though the Eighties was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever – at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned – I do feel that Eighties cinema is, along with the Fifties the worst era in Hollywood history,” Tarantino recently said on his The Video Archives Podcast. “Matched only...

4 DAYS AGO